Chicago Cubs Retain Top Future Talent at Trade Deadline
After the Chicago Cubs made their moves at the trade deadline, Baseball America went back and re-ranked the organization’s Top 30 prospects and it appears the team is still brimming with talent.
The Cubs only traded one Top 30 prospect in those three deals — outfielder Yohendrick Pinango, who was one of the system’s fastest rising players since the publication’s preseason rankings.
That got him on the radar of the Toronto Blue Jays, who got him and shortstop Josh Rivera for pitcher Nate Pearson.
But, look at the top and it’s still intact. The other two trades didn’t require Chicago to part with Top 30 talent.
After the MLB draft, Baseball America re-ranked its overall Top 100 and four Cubs were listed among the Top 100 — pitcher Cade Horton, third baseman Matt Shaw, outfielder Owen Caissie and shortstop Jefferson Rojas.
That didn’t change after the trade deadline. But, Shaw will join Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, along with two other Top 30 prospects in James Triantos and outfielder Kevin Alcantara.
Shaw and Triantos played at the MLB Futures Game last month in Arlington, Texas, part of All-Star weekend. They join Caissie, who is already at Iowa, and Horton, who is on Iowa’s injured list. Catcher Moises Ballesteros — who is No. 6 and participated in the MLB Futures Skill Challenge — is also at Iowa.
Along with Pinango, Cubs prospects that rose quickly since the preseason included infielder Pedro Ramirez and pitcher Brandon Birdsell. Prospects that fell in the rankings included first baseman Matt Mervis and catcher Pablo Aliendo.
Prospects that entered the Top 30 included outfielder Alfonsin Rosario (No. 28), outfielder Brett Bateman (No. 29) and outfielder Brennen Davis (No. 30).
Three players selected in the MLB draft last month entered the Top 30. First-round pick Cam Smith was ranked No. 8, second-round pick Cole Mathis was ranked No. 12 and fourth-round pick Ty Southisene was ranked No. 26.
Chicago Cubs Top 30 Prospects
(ranked by Baseball America as of Aug. 5)
*-selected in 2024 MLB Draft; bold-added at trade deadline
1. Cade Horton, RHP
2. Matt Shaw, SS
3. Owen Caissie, OF
4. Jefferson Rojas, SS
5. Kevin Alcantara, OF
6. Moises Ballesteros, C
7. James Triantos, 3B
8. Cam Smith*, 3B
9. Fernando Cruz, SS
10. Pedro Ramirez, 2B
11. Alexander Canario, OF
12. Cole Mathis*, 3B
13. Brandon Birdsell, RHP
14. Michael Arias, RHP
15. Jaxon Wiggins, RHP
16. Porter Hodge, RHP
17. Matt Mervis, 1B
18. Luis Vazquez, SS
19. Will Sanders, RHP
20. BJ Murray, 3B
21. Brody McCullough, RHP
22. Cristian Hernandez, SS
23. Pablo Aliendo, C
24. Drew Gray, LHP
25. Haydn McGeary, 1B
26. Ty Southisene*, SS
27. Kohl Franklin, RHP
28. Alfonsin Rosario, OF
29. Brett Bateman, OF
30. Brennen Davis, OF