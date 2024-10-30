Chicago Cubs Reuniting with Past World Series Champion Makes Perfect Sense
The Chicago Cubs are targeting being back in contention during the 2025 MLB season. With the way the roster is currently constructed, they'll need to make some changes in order to make that happen.
Fans are hoping to see the team swing big this offseason. They'd like to see the Cubs land at least one star in free agency or via the trade market.
Jed Hoyer has adopted a much less aggressive approach in recent years. Chicago is not known for being willing to spend top dollar to bring in elite stars. Instead, he has tried to make fringe moves to improve the overall team.
One big question entering free agency will have to do with the status of star outfielder and first baseman Cody Bellinger.
He has an option decision to make. Bellinger could opt into his deal and make $27.5 million from the Cubs for 2025 or he could opt out and pursue a new deal in free agency.
If Bellinger chooses to opt out, Chicago would need to pivot and make a move or two to replace him.
Back on October 23rd, Zach Pressnell of FanSided predicted that the Cubs would end up signing Anthony Rizzo. That would be a move that Chicago fans could get get behind.
"Beginning with Anthony Rizzo, the Yankees could be inclined to decline his club option. New York would likely want to bring him back for cheaper, but if they fail to do so, the Chicago Cubs need a first baseman and a reunion with Rizzo would be the perfect, cheap option for them to pursue."
Truthfully, the Cubs do not need a first baseman. They have Michael Busch, who played a huge role in 2024 and showed the ability to be an impact starter moving forard.
That being said, Rizzo could make perfect sense if Bellinger leaves.
Bellinger walking away would open up a hole in the outfield. Seiya Suzuki could end up filling that position, but he has been playing the role of designated hitter. That is where Rizzo could come into play.
Chicago could easily sign Rizzo and slot him in as their designated hitter. He may not be the star slugger that he used to be, but going back to the Cubs could help rejuvenate him a bit. That move would allow Suzuki to move back to the outfield to replace Bellinger.
During the 2024 MLB season with the New York Yankees, Rizzo ended up playing in 92 games. He hit eight home runs to go along with 35 RBI, while batting .228/.301/.335.
After that kind of a down year, Rizzo would likely come up a fairly cheap price. He would be well within Chicago's budget and the draw of bringing him home could make this fit make a ton of sense.
This may not be a very likely scenario, but it's certainly one to keep an eye on.