Chicago Cubs Rookie Has Been Bright Spot in Underwhelming 2024 Season
The Chicago Cubs are going to rank among the most disappointing teams in the MLB for the 2024 season.
They are missing the postseason for the fourth consecutive year, unable to build off of the 83 wins recorded last season. The team is on pace to finish with an identical record in 2024 as was recorded in 2023.
There are a number of reasons that have played into what will be an underwhelming season. Arguably the biggest issue has been the lack of consistent offensive production.
With eight games remaining in the season, the Cubs have 111 fewer runs scored compared to last year. That is an extremely disappointing performance when taking into account that the pitching performance has improved as well.
81 fewer runs have been recorded thus far, with a +66 run differential after a +96 last season.
One of the players who has helped anchor that pitching staff all season has been rookie Shota Imanaga.
The Japan native came over to the MLB after eight seasons internationally. Any concerns that were had about his transition have been put to bed with him turning into Chicago’s ace in his first season with the team.
Through 28 starts, Imanaga has gone 14-3 with a 3.03 ERA in 166.1 innings. He has been incredible with his control, striking out 170 and walking only 28, resulting in a league-high 6.07 SO/BB ratio.
Given how excellent he has pitched, it should come as no surprise that Bradford Doolittle of ESPN has selected him as the team’s biggest surprise in 2024 as the best international signing of the previous offseason.
“When Shota Imanaga signed with the Cubs over the winter, it was easy to call him a consolation prize in the wake of Yoshinobu Yamamoto's massive contract with the Dodgers. Instead, Imanaga has outproduced his countryman, going 14-3 with 2.7 bWAR, the latter compared to Yamamoto's 2.0. Yes, Yamamoto has been injured, but staying on the mound is part of it as well. Anyway, even when you consider the ERA+ gap (148 to 133 in favor of Yamamoto), Imanaga's volume and much, much friendlier contract mark him as way more than a consolation prize,” wrote Doolittle.
The Cubs have a steal on their hands as Imanaga signed a four-year, $53 million contract. Yamamoto on the other hand agreed to a 12-year, $325 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, which was the longest and richest for a pitcher in MLB history.
That is incredible value for the franchise, paying an ace-level performer only $13.25 million annually. That ranks 45th in baseball among starting pitchers.