Chicago Cubs Rookie Sensation Gets First Taste of Adversity in MLB
The Chicago Cubs were a bit of a surprise destination for Japanese ace Shota Imanaga in the offseason. All of the attention was going to Yoshinobu Yamamoto, but plenty of scouts liked the two time NPB All-Star as well.
The Cubs landed him on a four year, $53 million deal, which has turned out to be a steal, but he struggled for the first time on Wednesday.
Chicago traveled to face the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday in what is the second series between these two rivals this season. Outside of Craig Counsell returning to face his former team, these games will be important all year given how tight the NL Central race is.
Fellow rookie Ben Brown was brilliant on Tuesday, and with Imanaga set to take the mound, things were looking good.
Unfortunately, the lefty had the worst start of his young MLB career.
In 4.1 innings, he allowed eight hits, seven runs, including two home runs, all of which are career highs. He also only struck out only one batter, which is his lowest mark.
There's no need to panic, though, as it's just one start.
At some point, a bad one was bound to come, especially for a rookie who is coming over from a different league.
There was nothing particularly concerning about his velocity throughout the game, but he did only get six whiffs, all of which were on his splitter.
All in all, Imanaga should be fine.
The good news? Despite giving up seven earned runs, his ERA now sits at 1.86. It's not the minuscule 0.84 mark he came in with, but it's still third in all of baseball.
Imanaga has already put up a 3.0 bWAR, and is most definitely in the running for both NL Rookie of the Year and NL Cy Young awards.
One bad start shouldn't worry anyone, but it's notable given how dominant he has been all season, while his rookie counterpart in Yamamoto saw his struggles come a bit earlier.
Look for Imanaga to bounce back in his next start as the Cubs continue to fight tooth and nail for the NL Central crown.