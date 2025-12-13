Cubs Promoting Tyler Zombro To Help Set Organization’s Pitching Direction

In less than two years, Tyler Zombro has gone from hanging up his cleats to taking a top spot in the Chicago Cubs’ organization when it comes to pitching.

The former undrafted pitcher, who nearly died after a comebacker hit him in the face and caused a seizure, is being promoted to Vice President of Pitching for the Cubs, per The Athletic’s Sahadev Sharma (subscription required). The Cubs have not formally announced the promotion.

The 31-year-old’s rise is incredible. He announced his retirement in 2024 while in the Texas Rangers’ minor league system, three years after he came back from that devastating injury. Chicago hired him as a special assistant and promoted him to this position after the Washington Nationals reportedly were interested in hiring him to be their pitching coach.

There is inspiration to be drawn from Zombro’s story. But his quick rise indicates an acumen for teaching others to pitch, too.

Tyler Zombro’s Background

Zombro was an undrafted free agent out of George Mason who signed with the Rays in 2017. In 2019, he was named the Rays’ minor league relief pitcher of the year after he went 2-1 with a 2.29 ERA in 49 games with 11 saves in 13 chances.

But he never cracked the Majors, and his 2021 injury had much to do with it. He was pitching for Triple-A Durham in June of 2021 when an opposing hitter hit a fastball. At 104 mph, the ball hit Zombro’s head, just above his right ear. Zombro lost consciousness immediately, fell face-first, and had a seizure.

ESPN’s Tonya Simpson wrote a feature on Zombro and detailed what happened next. He required surgery for a skull fracture, which included 16 titanium plates and 36 screws to repair the damage. Incredibly, he was conscious the next day and went home several days later.

Zombro required physical therapy, speech therapy, and occupational therapy but was cleared to return to baseball in 2022, which he did with the Bulls. He pitched two games with Durham and had a 13.50 ERA.

He signed with the Texas Rangers in 2023 and pitched two innings with their Triple-A affiliate in Round Rock. But persistent nerve issues due to the injury forced him to retire in 2024.

VP of pitching is not a new position for the Cubs, but it has been open for two years, per Sharma. Craig Breslow left the job for the Boston Red Sox. Zombro worked mostly with president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer, and is given credit for urging the Cubs to sign reliever Brad Keller. With the new role, Zombro will help set the pitching direction organization-wide.

