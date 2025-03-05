Chicago Cubs Rookie Sensation Has Huge Day in Blowout Spring Training Win
The Chicago Cubs earned an absolutely dominant 16-1 victory on Tuesday afternoon over the San Diego Padres and got to 9-2 in the Cactus League during what has been a successful spring training thus far.
Over the last few days however, the focus has been on one player following his return from injury and arrival to spring action with the debut of presumptive third baseman and top prospect Matt Shaw.
The first game for Shaw on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds was somewhat forgettable with no hits in three at bats. On Tuesday however, with the Cubs bats coming alive as a team, Shaw was no exception.
In the bottom of the third inning, Shaw went the other way for what was both his first hit and first RBI of the spring, scoring Ian Happ to give Chicago a 4-0 lead on what was an extremely nice looking piece of hitting:
The inning prior, Shaw quelled some concerns that he may not be ready for the hot corner at the major league level, charging a ground ball and firing to first base for the out:
Later, Shaw knocked another single in the bottom of the fifth which would not score a run but did give Shaw his first multi-hit game of the spring on the same day he recorded his first hit:
After recovering seemingly fully from an oblique injury early in camp, Shaw now has some ground to make up in order to prove he truly belongs not just on the team, but starting on Opening Day at one of the most difficult positions on the diamond.
In 2024, Shaw slashed at an elite level all throughout the minor leagues. In 121 games in Double-A and Triple-A, he posted a line of .284/.379/.488 with 21 home runs and 71 RBI. Perhaps even more encouraging is the fact his numbers only improved when he was promoted down the stretch, showing he is not only getting better but also is not fazed by increased competition.
Whether or not he makes the trip to Japan to begin the season against the Los Angeles Dodgers seems unlikely at this point, though Shaw absolutely has a great chance to be a part of the "domestic" Opening Day when the Cubs head out West to face the Diamondbacks at the end of the month.
The 23-year-old is Chicago's top prospect for a reason and has every tool in the box in order to become an impact player in Major League Baseball.
The fact he projects out so strongly only makes fans understandably more eager to get him on the field. Still, it's no reason to rush him along if the team is not sure he is ready.
There is no question he's knocking on the door of every day big league player, though.
If Shaw continues to put together performances like he did on Tuesday moving throughout the rest of spring however, it will demonstrate to the ball club that he's more than just ready to contribute, he is ready to shine.