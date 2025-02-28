Chicago Cubs Slugger Considered 'Most Likely' Rookie of Year in NL Central
With the start of the regular season in Japan creeping up on the Chicago Cubs, the franchise is getting in their work during spring training to prepare.
Coming into the 2025 campaign, the Cubs are one of the most improved teams in baseball on paper from last year. In 2024, Chicago was able to have a solid season with 83 wins, but they were never really a playoff contender in the challenging National League.
While the league as a whole will be very strong once again, the Cubs appear to be the clear favorite in their division. The Milwaukee Brewers will likely be taking a bit of a step back after losing some key players this offseason, and Chicago has built a solid team.
However, while the team is improved overall, there is one somewhat significant question mark at the hot corner. After pursuing Alex Bregman in free agency and ultimately missing out, the Cubs will be relying on a rookie with no experience in the Majors to be their everyday starter.
While this is a risky move for a team that feels like they should be all-in in 2025, they are fortunate that he is a top prospect and a very talented player.
Will Leitch of MLB.com recently wrote about Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw being the most likely first-year player from the NL Central to win the Rookie of the Year award.
This is certainly some high praise for the talented slugger. Shaw is going to have a lot of pressure on him to start in the Majors, but he has done all there is to do in the minors and deserves this opportunity.
In 2024, the 23-year-old slashed .284/.379/.488 with 21 home runs, 72 RBI, and 31 stolen bases in 121 games between Double-A and Triple-A.
With the ability to hit for average, power, and run the bases, it’s easy to see why Shaw is regarded as the best prospect in the system for the Cubs. However, due to their pursuit of Bregman, they likely do realize that being 100 percent confident in the third baseman is risky.
The start to the season for Shaw is going to be key not only for himself, but for Chicago. If he struggles, things can spiral with the amount of pressure that will be on him and the team.
Luckily, since he is a well-balanced hitter and can run well, this should provide him with multiple ways to have a positive impact.
After Paul Skenes ran away with the award last year, Shaw will be hoping to do the same in 2025.