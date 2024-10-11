Chicago Cubs Should Explore Multiple Bullpen Options in Free Agency
The Chicago Cubs missed out on the playoffs after a huge offseason, which was a disappointment. In the first year after taking manager Craig Counsell from their rival Milwaukee Brewers, they finished in second behind them, winning 83 games. Although their rotation performed well, there is plenty of room for improvement in the bullpen and plenty of options on the market to do so.
For much of the season, the bullpen was unreliable. Adbert Alzolay was the closer coming into the year, but had a 4.67 ERA before getting injured. Hector Neris, who took over the role, had a 3.89 ERA and walked 5.3 batters per nine. The late innings became a bit of an issue.
That being said, Chicago did have pitchers come out of nowhere who pitched well. Jorge Lopez, someone to consider bringing back, had a 2.03 ERA in 24 appearances after being acquired midseason. Rookie Porter Hodge pitched in 39 games to the tune of a 1.88 ERA and 10.9 K/9 in his debut season.
Despite that, there is still work to be done. This reliever free agent class is perfect for that, as there are a lot of available arms who won't command a ton of money that could improve the bullpen.
One premier name on the market is left hander Tanner Scott. He is still performing in the playoffs, but will be available soon enough. He was the Miami Marlins closer before being dealt at the deadline, but had yet another fantastic season.
In 72 appearances, the 29-year-old posted a 1.75 ERA with a 10.5 K/9 and made the NL All-Star team. He saved 22 games on the season, despite not being the closer after being traded.
Scott will command one of the bigger reliever deals, but has been extremely reliable over the last two seasons and should be a name the Cubs look to in order to lock down the ninth inning.
Next are the two Philadelphia Phillies free agents in Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez.
Hoffman made his first All-Star team at 32 and was arguably the Phillies best reliever. He saved 10 games on his way to recording a 2.17 ERA and 12.1 K/9 in yet another great year in Philadelphia.
Estevez was acquired by the Phillies at the deadline, posting a 2.45 ERA and recording 26 saves a year after his career high with 31.
The latter may land the bigger deal considering his history of recording saves, which helps on the free agent market. Either way, both of these pitchers would be huge additions to the bullpen. Hoffman doesn't have as much experience in the ninth, but both would provide stability.
Finally, a pitcher who's value is currently low but has a lot of high leverage experience, Paul Sewald.
In 2023, Sewald was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks and was a member of their World Series run. He saved 34 games with a 3.12 ERA that season, but took a step back in 2024. He dealt with injuries and actually lost his closer role, pitching to a 4.31 ERA.
Sewald was a late-career breakout and is coming off of a poor season, so his value is at its lowest. If the Cubs could sign him to a cheaper deal and get him right, it would be a great bargain for their offseason.
Chicago will once again be looking to make a run at the division title next year, but they still have plenty of room to improve. One of the biggest ways to do that will be fixing the bullpen and the free agent market is perfect for that this season.