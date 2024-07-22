Chicago Cubs Sign College of Charleston Star to Contract
The Chicago Cubs are reeling in their high draft picks, as they signed second-round pick Cole Mathis to a contract per MLB Pipeline.
The deal means the Cubs have signed each of their first two selections, as they agreed to terms with first-round pick Cam Smith on Saturday.
The Cubs, like the rest of baseball, have until 5 p.m. eastern on Aug. 1 to sign all of their 2024 draft selections.
Mathis reportedly signed for the full slot value for the No. 54 pick, which is $1.681 million.
Last season with College of Charleston he was named All-CAA First Team and to the CAA All-Tournament Team as he played in 52 games and batted .335 with 17 doubles, 14 homers, 63 runs scored and 57 RBI. He had a .472 on-base percentage and a .650 slugging percentage and stole 14 bases.
His 1.122 OPS was fifth in the CAA. He was also in the conference’s Top 10 in runs, slugging, doubles and RBI.
In one series against Campbell he went 11-for-14 with three homers, seven runs and 10 RBI. That series earned him CAA Player of the Week and NCBWA National Hitter of the Week honors.
In 2023 he was named All-CAA Second Team and NCBWA All-America Second Team as he led C of C in average (.330), doubles (20), slugging (.575), walks (41), runs scored (48) and OPS (1.014) while driving in 51 runs. He also pitched that season and led the team in ERA (3.45) and WHIP (1.28).
MLB Pipeline said that Mathis is C of C’s best MLB prospect since Brett Gardner, who played 14 MLB seasons.
The Cubs have also reportedly signed their 12th-round pick, Grand Canyon right-handed pitcher Daniel Avitia, to a $150,000 deal.
The Cubs’ complete list of selections from the 2024 MLB Draft are below.
(Round, player, school, position, bat/throw)
Round 1: Cam Smith, Florida State, 3B, R/R
Round 2: Cole Mathis, College of Charleston, 3B, R/R
Round 3: Ronny Cruz, Miami Christian School (FL), SS, S/R
Round 4: Ty Southisene, Basic HS (NV), SS, R/R
Round 5: Ariel Armas, University of San Diego, C, R/R
Round 6: Ryan Gallagher, UC Santa Barbara, P, L/R
Round 7: Ivan Brethowr, UC Santa Barbara, OF, R/R
Round 8: Edgar Alvarez, Nicholls State, 1B, L/R
Round 9: Brooks Caple, Lamar University, P, R/R
Round 10: Matt Halbach, UC San Diego, 3B, R/R
Round 11: Eli Lovich, Blue Valley West HS (KS), OF, L/L
Round 12: Daniel Avitia, Grand Canyon University, P, R/R
Round 13: Evan Aschenbeck, Texas A&M, P, R/L
Round 14: Cameron Sisneros, East Tennessee State, 1B, L/L
Round 15: Hayden Frank, Lipscomb University, P, R/L
Round 16: Christian Gordon, VCU, P, R/L
Round 17: Ben Johnson, Georgia Southern, P, R/R
Round 18: Thomas Mangus, Navarro College (TX), P, R/R
Round 19: Owen Ayers, Marshall, C, S/R
Round 20: Brayden Risedorph, Indiana, P, R/R