Chicago Cubs Stadium Hosting Two Northwestern Football Games This Fall
After a disappointing end to the 2023 season that saw the Chicago Cubs just miss the playoffs, ownership and the front office decided to make a major change when they fired David Ross and hired Craig Counsell to be their manager.
It was an aggressive move, one that signals this franchise was serious about becoming contenders again after missing the playoffs three straight years and four out of their last seven since winning the World Series in 2016.
So far, the Cubs are on their way to achieving that goal.
They sit 1.5 games out of first place in the NL Central but hold a comfortable spot in the Wild Card race by being four clear of the third and final spot.
If Chicago can hold onto that slot, or even win the division, they'll be playing fall baseball for the first time since 2020.
But, they wouldn't be the only ones playing fall games at Wrigley Field.
Northwestern University is scheduled to play two games in the famous stadium this year as they undergo construction to build a brand new football stadium.
In their social media announcement that displayed their upcoming 2024 schedule, Northwestern revealed they will be hosting two games at Wrigley.
These contests will take place against Ohio State on November 16 and Illinois on November 30.
The good news is that because these games are so late on the calendar, there will be no scheduling conflicts even if the Cubs are able to make a magical run to the World Series since that takes place in late-October and early-November.
Northwestern has played three games at Wrigley Field previously with their most recent taking place last season against Iowa. They first hosted a game at this venue in 2010 against Illinois, the same team they will be closing out this season against.