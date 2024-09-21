Chicago Cubs Star Gets Disrespectful Free Agency Ranking
The Chicago Cubs have a lot of work to do in the offseason. That isn't a secret at this point.
They have to add talent and retain players already on the roster, which includes Cody Bellinger.
Bellinger has an opportunity to opt out of his player option, and while he could be in a position to get more money on the open market, he's had a somewhat quiet campaign for his standards.
If Bellinger opts in, he'll be paid $27.5 million next season. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported earlier in the week that he expects him to return to the Cubs.
"Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger, who’s in the first year of a three-year, $80 million contract, is fully expected to remain with the Cubs instead of opting out of his contract. He’ll be paid $27.5 million next year."
$27.5 million is a lot to spend on one player, especially given the average year he's had, but let's not forget what Bellinger did just a year ago.
He revived his career in Chicago and showed that he's still somewhat of the player he once was when he won the MVP Award.
If, for some reason, he opts out of his deal, the left-handed slugger would be one of the top players on the market.
At worst, he seems to be a top-10 player available.
However, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report named him the No. 13 free agent, a surprise with some of the names ahead of him.
"Part of the "Boras Four" who did not see free agency play out as hoped last winter under the guidance of super agent Scott Boras, Bellinger settled for a three-year, $80 million deal that contains an opt-out this offseason."
That ranking all depends on what Bellinger is expected to do in the future. Is his .270/.331/.436 slash line and 115 OPS+ the player he is now?
Does Bellinger ever get back to his 2023 showing when he finished with a .307/.356/.525 slash line, 138 OPS+, and 26 home runs?
Even if it's somewhere in the middle, he's still a very valuable player.
The Cubs lineup has been below-average by most standards, so there's reason to be happy about keeping Bellinger around. The contract might not be ideal, but it'd be far from a "bad" one.
A lot has to play out during the offseason, but at least the Cubs front office wouldn't have to worry about replacing him if he returns.