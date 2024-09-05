Chicago Cubs Star Predicted to Part Ways with the Team
The 2024 MLB offseason is going to be a very interesting one to watch for Chicago Cubs fans.
After an impressive late-season run that is most likely to end with the team missing the playoffs, the Cubs will need to get aggressive in order to be a contender in 2025.
Cody Bellinger is the main name that will decide a lot about the team's path in the offseason. He could opt out of his current contract and test the open free agency market. Or, he could opt to stick with the team for another year.
Bleacher Report analyst Joel Reuter recently made the prediction that he thinks Bellinger will choose to walk away from the team and test free agency.
“The 29-year-old can opt out of the final two seasons of his three-year, $80 million deal this winter, and despite less-than-stellar numbers this season, his age and track record could still make another run at the open market an appealing option. With Pete Crow-Armstrong emerging as the future in center field for the Cubs and Michael Busch settling in at first base, letting Bellinger walk and spending that money elsewhere should be a no-brainer for the Cubs if he does decide to opt-out.”
Losing Bellinger would leave a hole in the Chicago lineup. They would need to find a way to replace his bat.
During the 2024 MLB season with the Cubs, Bellinger has played in 110 games. He has hit 15 home runs to go along with 61 RBI, while slashing .267/.325/.424.
Granted, his numbers have not been as good as he was targeting. However, he has dealt with some nagging injury issues and hasn't been able to get in a groove.
In the first four games of September, Bellinger has slashed .294/.333/.471 to go along with a home run and four RBI. Should he be able to close out the season strong, testing free agency would be a much more likely option.
All of that being said, Chicago will need to figure out its future with Bellinger early on in the offseason. His decision will be a key factor in just how aggressive the Cubs end up being.
Right now, it certainly seems like there is a good chance he could choose to test the open free agency market.