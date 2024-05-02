Chicago Cubs Star Prospect Has Whacky Day Against His Former Club
The Chicago Cubs came into the fourth and final game of their matchup against the New York Mets with a massive opportunity to earn an important series victory.
This slate has been a battle between the two sides.
In Game 1, the Cubs won after Christopher Morel hit a two-run shot in the top of the ninth inning. The next day, the Mets took advantage of multiple Chicago errors before hitting a massive bomb of their own to get a win.
Everything went to a fever pitch when the Cubs won in controversial fashion after Pete Alonso was called out at home despite arguments that he touched the plate and there was obstruction by Miguel Amaya.
But, the umpires upheld the ruling and Chicago walked away with a 1-0 victory.
With an opportunity to make a statement with a three games to one series win, it should be no surprise that the finale presented some whacky plays, many of which revolved around their star prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong.
The first came on his RBI double in the sixth inning that put the Cubs up 5-2.
When sliding into second base, he took his helmet off and used it to stay on the bag.
There was some question if it was a legal play by Crow-Armstrong as usually equipment can't aide players in a fashion like that, but, the umpire didn't call him out and New York didn't raise much of a fuss.
However, it was later revealed that the outfielder would have been ruled out if the play was reviewed, as he's not allowed to use his helmet to extend a part of his body, even though there's nothing directly in the rulebook regarding that exact situation.
Steve Gelbs of SNY reached out to Major League Baseball to get a ruling on this and reported, "Even though that specific issue is not written down anywhere, he should have been out ... you cannot use equipment like that to gain an advantage, otherwise runners would use their helmets to extend their reach going into bags."
Definitely a crazy play, and something that emphasized the old saying "You never know what you're going to see at the ballpark."
That was the case once again in a play that Crow-Armstrong was involved in.
During the eighth inning, he was looking to round first after an errant throw had him thinking extra bases, but he then made contact with the umpire and wasn't able to advance.
Manager Craig Counsell went out and asked for interference to be ruled where he would have been automatically put onto second, but they did not agree with him and Crow-Armstrong remained on first base.
Ultimately, this whacky series ended in dramatic fashion when Francisco Lindor won it for the Mets on Thursday in the bottom of the 11th inning when he hit a two-run RBI double that scored the winning run from first base.
It's a tough pill for Chicago to swallow after holding a 4-0 lead in the fifth inning before giving it away in the sixth.
The Cubs will have to quickly regroup as they head back to Wrigley Field and start a massive three-game series with their rival Milwaukee Brewers who currently lead the NL Central.