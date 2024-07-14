Inside The Cubs

Chicago Cubs Star Reliever Officially Undergoes Season-Ending Surgery

The Chicago Cubs will be without one of their top relievers for the remainder of the year.

Apr 20, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Yency Almonte (25) reacts after ending the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field
Apr 20, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Yency Almonte (25) reacts after ending the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field / Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
Don't look now, but the Chicago Cubs have finally started to play better baseball after going 7-3 over their last 10 games entering Sunday.

It could be too little too late, but with the National League Wild Card picture so tight, they are only 4.5 games out of the final spot. If they continue to play well, there's a chance they stay in the mix and strike late in the year.

For that to happen though, the players will have to continue performing well.

Coming out of the All-Star break, they need to show they can maintain their current level so the front office doesn't trade away some pieces before the July 30 deadline.

Unfortunately, they're going to have to do that without one of their star relievers.

Meghan Montemurro of The Chicago Tribune reported Yency Almonte underwent labral repair surgery on his throwing shoulder. This option was on the table after he suffered a setback and got a second opinion.

The veteran was acquired this past offseason in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers that also netted the Cubs star prospect turned contributor Michael Busch. Across 17 appearances, the 30-year-old reliever posted a 3.45 ERA with 20 strikeouts across his 15.2 innings pitched before he hit the injured list on May 11.

Things just never improved for Almonte and he was moved from the 15-day IL to the 60-day on June 27, suggesting he would be out for some time.

Now Chicago's bullpen, who has struggled throughout the season, will be without one of their most effective weapons for the remainder of the year as they try to turn things around and make a push towards the playoffs.

