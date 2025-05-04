Chicago Cubs Star Slugger Reveals Reason For 'Money' Home Run Celebration
The Chicago Cubs stayed hot Saturday night. They went into American Family Field and beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-2 to earn their 21st win of the season.
In the win, Chicago opened the scoring with Justin Turner hitting an RBI single in the first inning. However, they were able to break the game open when their superstar center fielder, Pete Crow-Armstrong, hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning.
While rounding first base, the left-handed batter made a money symbol with his hands to the Cubs bullpen, and it had many people speculating on what it could have meant.
Earlier this season, Chicago approached Crow-Armstrong about a possible extension. The offer seemed laughable as the Cubs reportedly wanted to lock up their star player with a $75 million contract. The deal between the two sides never came to be, so it was clearly not enough money.
PCA is destroying the baseball right now. He is slashing .271/.307/.564 with nine home runs, 26 RBI, 26 runs scored and 12 stolen bases this year. Three of his homers have come in the last two games.
With that type of production, the former first-round pick is going to be worth a lot more than $75 million when it comes time for him to sign a new contract.
When he made the money symbol rounding first on Saturday, it can be reasonably assumed he was talking about the Cubs giving him a low-ball offer just a few weeks ago.
Crow-Armstrong put all the speculation to rest in his postgame interview, though.
When talking with Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network, PCA revealed the reason for his home run celebration.
"Danny [Daniel Palencia] asked me what at-bat I was gonna hit a homer and I said second at-bat,"
PCA said in the postgame interview, "The bullpen's been making some good calls this year so far. I'm sure Tuck made someone some money, too."
It seems the gesture made was just a friendly wager between the bullpen pitchers and the hitters on the team. Relievers are not always involved in the game, so it is not uncommon for offensive players to show them some love after hitting a home run.
For what it is worth, Crow-Armstrong will get paid at some point in his career. Whether it is this season with Chicago, or at another point in time, the speedy outfielder will get his money.