Cubs Have Approached Star Center Fielder About $75 Million Extension
The Chicago Cubs are trying to lock up one of their top young stars, as they have had discussions about an extension.
MLB insider Mark Feinsand revealed on Saturday afternoon that the Cubs approached center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong about an extension worth around $75 million. There is no deal in place, and Feinsand points out the two sides didn't work out a deal, but this is a positive sign as Crow-Armstrong could be one of the most important building blocks for this roster.
The 23-year-old is still trying to figure things out on the offensive side of the ball, but he is already one of the best defenders in the sport.
He had gotten off to a red-hot start to 2025 this spring with a .500/.486/.882 slash line and three home runs.
The speedster has slowed down considerably in the regular season, but it is not a reason to worry right now. His slash line is currently at .200/.273/.250 with no home runs.
One very good sign that he will continue to maximize the times where he does get on base is that he has six stolen bases. That is on-pace for 61 steals. He had 27 last year.
He is so fast that he must remain aggressive, as good things will come.
It is hard to exactly gauge how much value that would hold without knowing the length of the deal. It could be similar to the deal that the Boston Red Sox gave Kristian Campbell at eight years, $60 million.
They would be betting that Crow-Armstrong can become a more consistent threat at the plate, which is a worthy risk.
If he does, he will become a very expensive player.