Cubs Have Approached Star Center Fielder About $75 Million Extension

The Chicago Cubs have approached their star center fielder about an extension worth $75 million.

Dylan Sanders

Apr 5, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) celebrates in the dugout after scoring during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field.
Apr 5, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) celebrates in the dugout after scoring during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field. / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
The Chicago Cubs are trying to lock up one of their top young stars, as they have had discussions about an extension.

MLB insider Mark Feinsand revealed on Saturday afternoon that the Cubs approached center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong about an extension worth around $75 million. There is no deal in place, and Feinsand points out the two sides didn't work out a deal, but this is a positive sign as Crow-Armstrong could be one of the most important building blocks for this roster.

The 23-year-old is still trying to figure things out on the offensive side of the ball, but he is already one of the best defenders in the sport.

He had gotten off to a red-hot start to 2025 this spring with a .500/.486/.882 slash line and three home runs.

The speedster has slowed down considerably in the regular season, but it is not a reason to worry right now. His slash line is currently at .200/.273/.250 with no home runs.

One very good sign that he will continue to maximize the times where he does get on base is that he has six stolen bases. That is on-pace for 61 steals. He had 27 last year.

He is so fast that he must remain aggressive, as good things will come.

It is hard to exactly gauge how much value that would hold without knowing the length of the deal. It could be similar to the deal that the Boston Red Sox gave Kristian Campbell at eight years, $60 million.

They would be betting that Crow-Armstrong can become a more consistent threat at the plate, which is a worthy risk.

If he does, he will become a very expensive player.

Dylan Sanders
Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders

