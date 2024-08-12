Chicago Cubs Starter Opens Up About Returning To Site of World Series Win
The Chicago Cubs were able to pull off an improbable comeback to win the World Series back in 2016 over the team that is now called the Cleveland Guardians.
Kyle Hendricks was a huge part of that World Series win. Now, he's headed back to the site of the Game 7 victory for the first time since it happened.
There are just two players left total on both teams from that game.
Obviously, Hendricks is the player for the Cubs and Jose Ramirez remains with the Guardians.
Going back to Cleveland will be a special moment. Hendricks acknowledged that being back at that field will bring back memories.
“Walk in there, and I’ll feel it."
Hendricks reminisced on the game and how he felt on game day warming up. He specifically talked about walking out to warm up and seeing Jake Arrieta, John Lackey, and Jon Lester walking out with him.
“You knew what was at stake. And it almost made it more calming and easier in a lot of ways. It’s just one pitch at a time. Literally, if anything happens, we have every single person behind you.”
At 34 years old now, Hendricks also talked about the stage of his career that he's currently in. While he's still focused on the task at hand, he finds himself thinking more about the past than he used to.
“At this point in your career, you’re still obviously locked in on the moment and the day to day in the present. But you do tend to, a little more, smell the roses, look around, reminisce a little bit.”
Throughout the 2024 season, Hendricks has lost his dominant form. He has had a rough all-around year, with some flashes of the old version of himself mixed in.
He has appeared in 21 games, with 16 of them being starts. He has compiled a 3-10 record to go along with a 6.60 ERA, a 1.45 WHIP, a 2.4 K/BB ratio, and 91.1 innings pitched.
All of that being said, Hendricks and company are hoping to have a successful trip to Cleveland. They have clawed their way back into the Wild Card race, but the Guardians are arguably the best team in baseball.
It won't be easy, but Hendricks and Chicago have to find a way to pull out a tough series win.