Chicago Cubs Stat Shows Where They Need to Improve at Trade Deadline
The Chicago Cubs had a rough first half but somehow only sit 3.5 games out of the third Wild Card spot in the National League. While it's been disappointing heading into the All-Star break, the rest of the National League struggling has played a big factor in the Cubs still being in a position to make the postseason.
They could go in multiple directions over the next few weeks, and ultimately, it'll come down to what the team does. If they play well, it'll give the front office a reason to be buyers. On the other side, the team could give them a reason to sell with bad play.
With multiple areas to improve, it'll be interesting to see the path the front office takes. Remember, the trade deadline is much different than the offseason. Sure, they have assets to land players and improve this roster, but how much will really be out there?
In a buyers market, too, due to the third Wild Card spot and the National League having six teams within at least 3.5 games, teams will likely be ready to spend more than Chicago might be willing to.
If they do buy, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic highlighted a stat that shows the Cubs what they need to do at the deadline.
Sharma wrote that Chicago has only gotten 19 home runs from their catchers, second baseman, and center fielders this season.
"The Cubs have a .145 ISO and 98 home runs, both 21st in baseball. But there are specific positions where it gets really bad. From the catcher, second base and center field positions, the Cubs have 19 home runs, tied for last.
"And that’s after they got four home runs from those spots over the weekend. Add in Miles Mastrobuoni playing more third and that’s a fourth lineup spot that provides little pop."
The catcher position has been one of the biggest issues all year, but there aren't many options on the market. Elias Diaz has been a name connected to the Cubs, and while he'd be an upgrade, is it worth paying for a player who hits free agency in 2025 and is having a career year?
Diaz has his highest OPS+ in any season he's played more than 82 games, and it's still just 100. He's slashing a respectable .286/.330/.403, but this lineup needs a lot more help than just that.
In terms of second base and center field, Jazz Chisholm could be a name they target. However, there haven't been many rumors about Chicago showing interest in the versatile lefty hitter.