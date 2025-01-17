Chicago Cubs Still Pursuing More Depth Talent in Two Critical Areas
The Chicago Cubs have had an up-and-down MLB offseason so far. Obviously, they made a huge addition with the trade to acquire superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker. However, they followed that up by shipping out Cody Bellinger.
Jed Hoyer and company have made quite a few moves, but most of them won't be very impactful. That being said, the Cubs don't seem to be done just yet.
Chicago would like to get back into contention in 2025. Hoyer has been very vocal about wanting to get the team back into the playoffs this season.
Sometimes, it seems that the Cubs want to win but aren't willing to spend what is necessary to win. That has seemingly been the case this offseason as well and fans are very frustrated.
Recently, Hoyer made an appearance with David Kaplan and Gordon Wittenmyer on the "Cubs REKAP Podcast," as shared by MLB Trade Rumors, and opened up about the two areas that Chicago would still like to add talent.
“Mostly focused right now on bench and bullpen, just trying to supplement the roster as much as we can. I feel good about our team but there’s obviously ways to improve,” Hoyer said.
"Bullpen’s been probably the area we’ve been focused on most in free agency. I feel like we’re trying to make sure we upgrade our bench. Adding a veteran presence to our bench would be good.”
Basically, it doesn't sound like the Cubs are trying to make another super high-impact move.
Adding another quality bullpen arm would be a wise decision. Chicago has added quite a few relievers on minor league contracts this offseason, but none of them are expected to bring major impact.
Eli Morgan was acquired in a trade this offseason and should play an important role, but the Cubs could use more.
Last season, their inability to close out games cost them dearly. If they had finished off games that they should have won but ended up blowing, there is a good chance that Chicago would have been in the postseason.
All of that being said, it sounds like there's the potential for the Cubs to bring in more bullpen help. A bench bat would be smart as well.
Hopefully, Hoyer is able to bring in more talent. Chicago may have improved some with Tucker onboard, but they are far from being a clear-cut playoff team at this point in time.