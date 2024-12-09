Chicago Cubs Target Max Fried Could Be Looking at $200 Million Deal
The Chicago Cubs have made pitching a priority in the early stages of the offseason, a decision that could help them better compete with the other top teams in Major League Baseball.
While the Cubs' offense was the biggest concern on the roster in 2024, the pitching staff still had room for improvement. Whether that was in the rotation or bullpen, Chicago isn't making a bad decision by adding more arms.
They've been linked to Max Fried, a starter who could come in and be the ace. Fried has some of the best stuff in baseball when he's healthy, but his injury concerns are warranted.
Despite the prior injuries, the left-hander bounced back at a high level in 2024, posting a 3.25 ERA and striking out 166 hitters in 174 1/3 innings pitched.
Depending on how the Cubs view his injury history, they might not be willing to give him the money he wants. Factor that in with the likelihood of his price increasing recently due to the other contracts starters have signed, and he could be even more expensive than initially expected.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, his stock has "soared" due to the other deals handed out to pitchers.
"They haven't thrown a pitch in more than two months, but their stocks have soared thanks to the contracts given to pitchers whose resumes pale in comparison. When Matthew Boyd receives a 2-year, $29 million contract without throwing more than 79 innings since 2019, when Luis Severino is getting $67 million over three years and Blake Snell is making an average annual salary of $36.4 million, Burnes and Fried should top $200 million. The San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox all lurk."
Giving Fried $200 million for most teams wouldn't be a bad idea, but it's tough to find why Chicago should be the ball club that does that.
Now, if the front office and ownership are willing to increase the payroll even further and sign two or three hitters who could come in and make a significant impact on their lineup, things would be different. However, it remains uncertain if that's likely or even possible with the current budget.
The Cubs are in an interesting position, and it isn't to say that signing Fried would be the wrong decision, but they might have other areas that need to be fixed first.
If they have money left over after doing more, he'd be a great addition.