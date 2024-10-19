Chicago Cubs Target With Craig Counsell Ties Predicted To Land $144 Million Contract
The Chicago Cubs could use some help up the middle, and if they're willing to move Dansby Swanson to second base long-term, that would give them a clear path to sign Willy Adames in the offseason.
Adames, arguably the best hitter on the market outside of Juan Soto, would be an excellent addition to a Cubs team that could use all the help it could get offensively. Throughout the campaign, there was a strong argument that he was the best shortstop in the National League outside of Francisco Lindor.
He hit 32 home runs, where his value would come into play for Chicago.
The issue, especially with shortstops who hit at the level he does, is the potential price tag that comes along with it. He recently turned 29 years old, so these are typically the best years of players' careers.
Regarding his price, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report predicted him to land a six-year, $144 million deal.
"There are currently eight shortstops playing on $100 million contracts, and after a lull in that market last winter, Willy Adames is the clear top option this winter for teams looking to upgrade at the position. He hit .251/.331/.462 for a 118 OPS+ this season while setting career-high marks in hits (153), doubles (33), home runs (32), RBI (112), runs scored (93) and stolen bases (21) while posting his fourth straight 3-WAR season. Adames is the same age Trevor Story and Javier Báez were when they signed six-year, $140 million deals in free agency, and a few years down the road from those contracts, he could aim to slightly eclipse that payday."
Reuter named two other shortstops who didn't work out, so the Cubs would have to hope they don't find themselves in a similar situation. However, for Adames, his skill set should translate well as he gets older.
The one concern to look out for is that he struck out 173 times during the year, which is concerning given that it was the 12th most among hitters in Major League Baseball.
He certainly isn't a perfect player, but only a handful of guys around the league are.
Factor in his history with Craig Counsell, and it could give them a better chance of signing the right-handed hitter in the winter. Having connections always helps.
Chicago could use him, and with money to spend, they have the resources to get the job done.