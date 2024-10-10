Chicago Cubs Top Target Predicted To Have Major Bidding War for His Services
It still remains uncertain if the Chicago Cubs would be willing to spend on a big-name free agent like Juan Soto, but he's been linked to the team multiple times throughout the past few months.
There's reason to believe why the Cubs would spend money on a player of his caliber. For one, they had one of the more below-average offenses in Major League Baseball throughout 2024. Factor that in with Chicago being a massive market, and at some point, it makes sense if they start spending on players who do what he does.
Unfortunately, the front office and ownership group will have to prove to their fan base that they're willing to spend that type of money on players. They haven't done so in recent offseasons, so it's tough to say they'd spend money on somebody who could potentially get $500 million.
$500 million seems to be the starting point.
Kiley McDaniel of ESPN wrote on Wednesday that he could get somewhere in the "neighborhood" of $500 million, but he also added that his contract could become more expensive depending on the bidding war.
"Soto is the clear No. 1 free agent in this class, but he also might have the least at stake in the postseason. In short, he is going to get paid no matter what his postseason stat line looks like. I polled 28 industry insiders to project Soto's contract in June, then did a tiered free agent breakdown in August, and the consensus across the sport hasn't changed. Soto is tracking to get somewhere in the $500 million neighborhood, maybe a bit more if there's a bidding war and/or a hot market in general this winter. That's going to be the expectation until probably December, when a real read of his suitors might fine-tune that projection."
$500-plus million would be more than fair to pay Soto. What he's done throughout his career proves he's on a trajectory to become one of the best hitters in Major League Baseball history.
Regarding the potential bidding war, there could be a scenario where the Cubs wouldn't be wise to continue bidding on him. For an offense that'd need more than one hitter, even if that guy is Soto, it's tough to justify paying him $600 million.
Nonetheless, it's the offseason for Chicago to start spending as much as needed. Why not do so with a guy who's posted a 160 OPS+ throughout his career?
The Cubs front office doesn't have any excuse not to at least give him a call.