Chicago Cubs Top Prospect Named Player Who Will Be Moved in Offseason
The Chicago Cubs front office has plenty to think about this offseason. Nothing should be off the table regarding all the moves they need to make to start competing with some of the other top teams in Major League Baseball.
Outside of needing to spend money on free agents, the Cubs are in a great position regarding prospects. In fact, one could still strongly argue that Chicago has the best farm system in baseball.
Given that's the case, there's an easier way for them to improve than for many other teams around the league.
It's also fair to note that at some point, the Cubs have to start moving some of their prospects. There are too many of them in the farm system, and with the idea of winning right now, they could get decent returns for some of their youngsters.
The question would then become focused on which players they should trade.
Zachary Rotman of FanSided listed three, naming Brennen Davis as one.
"Brennan Davis was once seen as an exciting prospect in Chicago's system, but due to injuries and underperformance, his stock has plummeted. He now ranks as the team's No. 26 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, a far cry from where he was just a couple of years ago... What really makes matters worse for Davis, though, is the fact that he'll be 25 years old in November, is currently on their 40-man roster, and has only one more minor league option left. He hasn't made it to the majors yet with Chicago, and given the fact that he's an outfielder behind several others on the depth chart, his odds of making it to the majors with the Cubs feel slim."
If any Chicago fan had heard the idea of trading Davis just a few years ago, many would've questioned why they'd do as such.
Fast forward to 2024, and he might have to be part of a package with multiple other prospects for the Cubs to get a player back who could bring value to the organization.
That's the issue with prospects, and something Chicago has to think about. Sure, many of their youngsters look like Big League talents in the minor leagues, but once they get to the show, things get tough.
There's a reason why many of the top prospects in baseball fail at the highest level, so if the Cubs want to minimize that risk, moving somebody like Davis could be a good idea.