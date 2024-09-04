Insider Doesn't See Chicago Cubs 'Going Big Enough' to Sign Juan Soto
The past month can't blind the Chicago Cubs front office with the offseason approaching.
Despite the club playing much better and showing everyone what this team could potentially be when everything is clicking, there are still plenty of holes on this roster.
With a winter to address those areas, the Cubs should be in a good position to better their roster in the coming months. There's a clear need for more talent, in the lineup especially, so it'd be a bad look if they don't add players to help with that.
The prize of the offseason is Juan Soto of the New York Yankees.
Soto is expected to get a contract worth $500-plus million. There's even a chance his deal reaches $600 million if a team believes he'd be that big of a help.
All he's done since he made his debut in 2018 is hit.
Whether in the playoffs or regular season, the left-hander can swing it with the best of them. He's slashing .293/.420/.585 with 37 home runs for the Yankees this year.
With that type of player on the market, it'd make sense for Chicago to give him a call.
However, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com doesn't expect that to be the case.
"I don’t see the Cubs or Red Sox going big enough to sign Soto. If Boston ownership was willing to pay that kind of money, Mookie Betts would still be there. They just gave Rafael Devers a big bag of money, so I don’t see them doing the same with Soto. Ditto with the Cubs, who aren’t typically big-game hunters to this level. The Dodgers are the only other team I can see making a play for him, because they’re the Dodgers and you can never count them out."
While it's disappointing to hear the Cubs likely won't land Soto, it might not be the worst scenario.
There's no debate that Chicago needs a player who does what he does, but if they were to sign him to a $500 million contract, that would probably mean they wouldn't make many other free agency moves to fill the other areas of need on this roster.
If they could land four or five players for that price, they'd be an even better team, despite his talent.
Chicago will have to make some tough decisions, and while no fan would be upset if they landed Soto, they also have to consider the lack of moves that might be made if he does sign with the club.