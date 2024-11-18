Chicago Cubs Trade Rumors Centered Around Veteran Slugger Worth Keeping Eye On
Chicago Cubs fans couldn’t have been thrilled when reports surfaced their team wasn’t expected to be big spenders this offseason.
On the cusp of being perennial playoff contenders in the National League, the team just needs a little bit of a boost in some areas. But, a large portion of the money they were likely planning to spend went to Cody Bellinger.
The former MVP decided to exercise his player option, opting in for $27.5 million for the 2025 campaign.
There are likely some within the organization who were hoping Bellinger would decline that and hit free agency again. Moving that money could still be a possibility, as Jeff Passan of ESPN has reported that the Cubs could place him on the trade block.
“It's only been a couple of weeks since Cody Bellinger exercised his $27.5 million player option for 2025, but Passan reports that the 2019 NL MVP is "available" on the trade market,” shared Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report.
Is this a legitimate trade rumor worth buying into, though?
It certainly feels like it, since Chicago has some other needs to address on the roster.
If they are going to curtail spending in free agency, making trades is the only other avenue to find the upgrade they are seeking.
Bellinger could certainly help a number of teams with his power potential from the left side and defensive versatility. Being able to play center field and first base is a unique combo, but it is one the Cubs now have covered.
Pete Crow-Armstrong has emerged as an everyday player in center. He is a Gold Glove-caliber defender who found his stroke at the plate late in the year and looks to be a legitimate two-way producer for the team.
Michael Busch, who was acquired last offseason in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers, flourished in the full-time role at first base.
With those spots full, it would make sense for Chicago to explore the trade market for Bellinger.
In the right deal, they could slash salary while bringing back some reinforcements for the pitching staff since clearing his salary would mean the potential to spend in free agency.
As Rymer noted, someone such as Pete Alonso of the New York Mets could pique their interest.
“He's (Alonso) oft been mentioned as a fit for the Cubs, and he and his 40-homer power would fit right in at DH if Bellinger was out of Seiya Suzuki's way in right field.”
So, in what started as the Cubs potentially shopping Bellinger could be something to monitor for the rest of the offseason.