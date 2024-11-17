MLB Analyst Suggests Wild Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees Blockbuster Trade
Chicago Cubs fans cannot be thrilled with the rumors swirling that their team isn’t going to be spending much this offseason.
After Cody Bellinger opted into his $27.5 million contract for the 2025 campaign, the team’s lineup looks to be pretty much set. There doesn’t look to be an open spot, except if the team seeks an upgrade behind the plate.
Alas, there are some holes that remain on the roster which need to be filled.
The biggest ones are on the pitching staff, where the team could use some help in the rotation and bullpen.
Veteran starting pitching Kyle Hendricks already departed, signing a free agent deal with the Los Angeles Angels. Another arm or two could certainly be used behind Justin Steele, Shota Imanaga, Jameson Taillon and Javier Assad.
In the bullpen, Porter Hodge emerged as a late-inning option down the stretch of 2024. Tyson Miller and Keegan Thompson should have roles as well, but some more experienced depth wouldn’t hurt.
If the Cubs aren’t going to be players on the free agent market, how could they fill those gaps?
The trade market could provide them with the help they are seeking.
Which team could match up with Chicago to make a deal?
Emmanuel Berbari of WFAN and SNY has suggested a blockbuster trade with the New York Yankees.
In his proposed offer, the Cubs would send Cody Bellinger and Nico Hoerner to the Yankees in exchange for slugging prospect Spencer Jones, right-handed pitcher Will Warren and right-handed pitcher Marcus Stroman.
This proposal could be viewed as a salary dump by Chicago, who could become more active in free agency if they shipped out Bellinger. Including Hoerner in this package would also clear the way for some of their top prospects knocking on the door of the Major Leagues to have a spot to play.
But, it is hard to see the Cubs being excited about bringing Stroman back.
If they wanted him, they could have just re-signed him after the 2023 season, but he left for New York.
Also, landing Jones in any trade package seems unlikely.
The Yankees have been unwilling to include him in trade packages for ace starting pitchers such as Corbin Burnes and Dylan Cease, so it is tough to imagine they would part with him for this package.
Chicago has eight players in the MLB top 100 prospects list, and seven of them are position players. Jones has the potential to be great, but the Cubs would likely give their own guys a shot first.
If they are going to trade a package of Bellinger and Hoerner, it will need to include higher-upside pitching prospects or immediate help for the staff.