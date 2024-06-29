Chicago Cubs Urged To Bring Back Fan Favorite in Trade with Tigers
The Chicago Cubs are a team that will decide a lot about how the 2024 MLB trade deadline will go. They could end up being buyers and trying to add talent to their team. Or, they could sell and trade off some of their own pieces.
Jed Hoyer will have to make that decision over the next few weeks.
Early on in the season, there was no doubt that the Cubs would end up being buyers. They had shown the ability to win and were simply missing a couple of things. Now, they have slumped hard and don't look anything like a playoff contender.
As of right now, Chicago is just 38-45. They have forgotten how to close games out and offensive production has plummeted.
Should they choose to still buy talent at the deadline and try to turn the season around, there are a few needs they must address. Among those needs are bullpen help, a closer, and another big bat.
FanSided has suggested a trade for the Cubs that would bring a former fan favorite back home from the Detroit Tigers.
Andrew Chafin, a lefty reliever, could be available on the trade market. He was well-loved in Chicago and would also be a major impact addition for the bullpen.
In the proposed trade, the Cubs would acquire Chafin in exchange for right-hander Brandon Birdsell and outfielder Brennen Davis.
Over the past few years, Chafin's numbers have not been as good as they were with Chicago. However, a reunion could help him get back on track.
Chafin has pitched in 29 games this season, compiling a 3-2 record, a 4.21 ERA, a 1.64 WHIP, and 32 strikeouts in 25.2 innings pitched. Back in 2021 with the Cubs, he ended up with a 2.06 ERA, a 0.84 WHIP, and 17 holds.
There is a chance that the version of Chafin that Chicago had in 2021 is gone and won't return. Even with that being said, the Cubs could still use help in the bullpen and acquiring a piece like Chafin for Birdsell and Davis would be worth a shot.
At the very least, Chicago would be bringing back a fan favorite. Chafin has a club option on the 2025 season, so the Cubs would be acquiring a reliever with at least one more year of control after this year.
The 34-year-old reliever could be an option, but there are many other potential targets that Chicago could consider. He would be much cheaper than some of those other options and is worth monitoring as the deadline gets closer.