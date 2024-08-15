Chicago Cubs Use Trades, Draft Picks To Bolster Top 30 Prospect Rankings
Matt Shaw may be grabbing the Chicago Cubs prospect headlines these days. But what’s happening behind him and the rest of the organization’s highest-ranked prospects is worth attention.
MLB Pipeline released its new Top 30 prospects for the Cubs on Tuesday. Shaw replaced pitcher Cade Horton as the team’s No. 1 overall prospect. But Chicago also used its buy and sell approach at the deadline to replenish the pipeline with players that could, in some cases, be ready soon.
That starts with Cam Smith, the first-round pick out of Florida State who helped the Seminoles get to the College World Series. He was assigned to Class-A Myrtle Beach after the draft, and he plays Shaw’s position — third base.
But he has a powerful bat and a $5 million signing bonus. He’s talented enough to accelerate through the system and MLB Pipeline installed him as the Cubs’ No. 9 prospect.
The draft was quite good to Chicago, as their three selections after Smith also made the Top 30. All are position players.
A future first baseman, Cole Mathis was the Cubs’ second-round pick and is ranked No. 12. The 21-year-old is in rookie ball right now. Third-round pick Ronny Cruz is a shortstop and is ranked No. 16. The 17-year-old is also at rookie ball.
Shortstop Ty Southisene, Chicago’s fourth-round pick, is ranked No. 21. The 19-year-old is at rookie ball.
All four have qualities that could help propel them through the system quicker than expected.
When the New York Yankees needed a reliever, they went to the Cubs for Mark Leiter Jr. The cost was two minor-league players that are now Top 30 prospects.
Pitcher Jack Neely is ranked No. 18 and the 24-year-old was sent to Triple-A, meaning he could be ready to join the Cubs next season. Infielder Benjamin Cowles, the No. 30 prospect, is at Double-A Tennessee and could be a Major League option next year.
These moves are good news for the Cubs’ overall pipeline, as Shaw is one of the Cubs’ top six prospects that are at Iowa, putting them on a line to join the Cubs as soon as next season. The others are Horton, outfielder Owen Caissie, catcher Moises Ballesteros, infielder James Triantos and outfielder Kevin Alcántara.
The rise of pitcher Jaxon Wiggins bodes well, too. He moved up to No. 10 in the Top 30 now that he’s fully recovered from Tommy John surgery and is pitching at High-A South Bend.
Chicago Cubs Top 30 Prospects
(per MLB Pipeline as of Aug. 13)
1. Matt Shaw, INF
2. Cade Horton, RHP
3. Owen Caissie, OF
4. Moises Ballesteros, C/1B
5. James Triantos, 2B/OF
6. Kevin Alcántara, OF
7. Jefferson Rojas, SS
8. Cam Smith, 3B
9. Fernando Cruz, SS
10. Jaxon Wiggins, RHP
11. Pedro Ramirez, 3B/2B
12. Cole Mathis, 1B/3B
13. Pablo Aliendo, C
14. Derniche Valdez, SS
15. Cristian Hernandez, SS/2B
16. Ronny Cruz, SS
17. Brett Bateman, OF
18. Jack Neely, RHP
19. Michael Arias, RHP
20. Luis Vazquez, SS
21. Ty Southisene, SS
22. Alfonsin Rosario, OF
23. Christian Franklin, OF
24. Brandon Birdsell, RHP
25. Brody McCullough, RHP
26. Will Sanders, RHP
27. Brennen Davis, OF
28. Drew Gray, LHP
29. Angel Cepeda, INF
30. Benjamin Cowles, INF