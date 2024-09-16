Chicago Cubs Veteran Gets Brutally Honest About Nightmarish Season
Nothing about this season has been easy for Kyle Hendricks.
The Chicago Cubs veteran has been incredibly bad, enduring the worst season of his career. In 27 appearances this year (22 starts), Hendricks is 4-11 with the highest ERA (6.25), FIP (5.17) and WHIP (1.49) of his career.
His struggles are a big reason why the Cubs are likely to miss the playoffs. They're five games out of the last NL Wild Card spot with 13 games to go, largely because of their 10-17 record in Hendricks' outings.
The 34-year-old righty has been hurt, spending three weeks on the injured list earlier this year with a back injury. He's also facing an uncertain future, as he's in the final season of a five-year, $70 million contract.
And yet, Hendricks has done his best to grind through the season and take the ball when asked, even if his performance hasn't warranted it. He admitted as much after one of his best starts of the season on Sunday -- a 6-2 win over the Colorado Rockies.
"I can't thank them enough, it's been on my mind every second of the day," Hendricks said after holding the Rockies to one run over six innings. "From (Craig Counsell) to Carter (Hawkins) to Jed (Hoyer), all the way to the top. They just kept giving me opportunities that I didn't deserve, to be honest with you, all the way through this year."
Hendricks, who's spent his entire 11-year career with Chicago, is unlikely to re-sign given his poor performance this year and may retire in the offseason.
But for now, he's savoring every opportunity he gets and is appreciative that he still gets to play the game he loves.
"So thankful and grateful just to keep going," Hendricks said. "Thankful for the guys, my teammates, to stay with me and keep playing hard behind me. Keep putting in the work for the coaches on the side...I just can't thank everybody enough...Super super grateful for everything I've been given this year."
Hendricks will likely get two more starts with the Cubs before the regular season ends on Sept. 29. He's currently lined up to face the Washington Nationals at home this weekend, followed by a road start against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Despite Hendricks' lackluster results this year, the 2016 World Series hero will likely get plenty of love and support at Wrigley Field over the next two weeks in what could be his final appearances in a Chicago uniform.