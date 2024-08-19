Chicago Cubs Veteran is Key to Team's 2024 Playoff Hopes and Beyond
With each passing day, the Chicago Cubs' chances of making the 2024 MLB postseason get slimmer and slimmer. Now 61-64 after their loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon, the Cubs have a 4.0 percent chance of making the playoffs.
If they are going to make one last push for a wild card spot, it has to start on Tuesday night when they open a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers. That is the start of a 15-game stretch that all of their opponents will have a record under .500.
If they can rack up wins, it will give them positive momentum for back-to-back series against the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. To end the season, the only series Chicago will play against a winning team is the Philadelphia Phillies.
The opportunity to pad their win total and make a run in the National League exists. But, a lot will have to go right for a Cubs team that hasn’t been able to consistently string together victories.
One thing that would go a long way in helping their playoff push would be improved performance from shortstop Dansby Swanson. In the opinion of Zachary D. Rymer, Swanson is the team’s biggest red flag moving forward for several reasons.
“The Cubs do have reasons to believe they can make a better run at October next season, but one of them is predicated on their $177 million shortstop having a rebound year. And to this end, it's not merely Swanson's .648 OPS that gives off palpable decline energy,” Rymer wrote.
Swanson signed a seven-year, $177 million contract with the Cubs as a free agent ahead of the 2023 season. As Rymer pointed out, he has rewarded the Cubs with two woefully underwhelming seasons at the plate.
In 260 games, with 1,075 plate appearances, Swanson has produced a slash line of .239/.316/.391. Those are well below the numbers he was providing the Atlanta Braves in two out of his last three seasons with the franchise.
At least in 2023, Swanson was providing some pop with 25 doubles, three triples and 22 home runs. He has only 18, two and nine thus far this season in those categories, respectively.
His return to form would greatly improve their minuscule odds of making the postseason this year. But getting their big-money shortstop back on track is as important for the 2025 season as it is to finishing the 2024 season on a high note.