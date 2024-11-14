Chicago Cubs Will Be Very Desirable Destination for Free Agents This Winter
The offseason is getting underway for the Chicago Cubs, as the team hopes to make some improvements to the roster this winter.
While the Cubs were able to finish over the .500 mark in 2024, they were never really in contention for a playoff spot due to a lot of inconsistent play, however, this is a team that has some good pieces in place so the future does seem bright in Chicago.
With a lot of young talent already on the roster and even more on the way, the talented farm system for Chicago is going to pay dividends soon.
Also, with an ability to spend on free agents, the Cubs might be setting themselves up for long-term success with both a strong farm system and if they are willing to spend money to bring in talent.
Recently, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report ranked all the teams in terms of their appeal for free agents.
Chicago came in ranked a very solid seventh, and they were the top choice in the NL Central.
“The Cubs have spent the last four seasons trying to break through as the powers that be in the NL Central, and it just hasn't happened for them yet. It's largely a story of shifting strengths, as they've either had offense but no pitching or pitching but no offense. The Cubs are loaded with young talent, and their best prospects are all either MLB-ready or near-MLB-ready. That's reason enough to hope the rising tide they've been waiting on will finally come in 2025.”
There is certainly a lot of appeal for baseball players to come to the Cubs in terms of their history and the ballpark they play in.
While Chicago didn’t make the playoffs last year, they did finish over .500 and are bringing pretty much the entire core of the team back as of now.
The Cubs have one of the best quartets of starting pitchers in the league, as they will just be looking for a fifth starter to replace Kyle Hendricks.
One area they could use some help in is in the bullpen, as the unit has a lot of question marks.
For potential free agents looking to go to a team that can win and play in one of the biggest markets in baseball, Chicago certainly offers that. While the Cubs might not be going after elite free agents after Cody Bellinger opted into his contract, they should be a very desirable destination this winter.