Chicago Cubs Will Have To Give Second-Biggest Contract in MLB History To Land Star
The Chicago Cubs have been a team flirted in rumors centered about Juan Soto this winter.
With a clear need to better their lineup, adding arguably the best hitter in baseball would change a lot. However, it's also important that the front office remembers how bad their lineup was at times.
Signing Soto would be an excellent move, but if the Cubs don't sign other players along the way, adding one hitter won't fix their problems.
He's incredible, perhaps the best pure hitter the game has ever seen, but there isn't one player who's ever played in MLB who would fix all of their shortcomings.
That's the potential issue with signing Soto. While, on paper, the idea makes perfect sense, it's uncertain how realistic it is for the ownership to hand out a massive contract and also be willing to sign others.
If that isn't the case, Chicago should likely avoid him. As tough as that might be for the fan base, adding four or five above-average hitters would be the way to go.
His contract predictions are only growing thanks to another impressive postseason showing.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic was the latest to predict that he'll earn the second-richest deal in MLB history, which doesn't come as a surprise anymore.
Bowden's deal came in at 15-years for $622 million.
"By all indications, he’s poised to become the second-highest-paid player in baseball history, behind only Shohei Ohtani. He’s a generational talent who will hit free agency at only 26 and should be able to land a 15-year deal. Most executives believe he’ll end up somewhere between $550 million and $650 million, which will probably limit his market to both New York teams and possibly the Blue Jays. Other teams such as the Dodgers, Phillies, Rangers and Nationals also could emerge for Soto."
$622 million is a massive amount to pay but on the shortlist of players who might be worth that, Soto is at the top.
There are only a few teams that could realistically give him that type of money. The Cubs are one of the teams that could afford him if they wanted to.
Perhaps Chicago takes an all-in approach and signs him and others, as that would put them in a position to win a World Series moving forward.
If not, and they add others who could help with that, it shouldn't be viewed as a bad offseason.