Cody Bellinger Speaks on Future With Chicago Cubs
It's only a matter of time before Cody Bellinger makes a decision on what he'll do with his player option with the Chicago Cubs. If Bellinger returns to the Cubs, the former MVP would earn $27.5 million in 2025.
While they'll need to do more than just bring back the left-handed slugger, Bellinger returning would give Chicago one less move they need to make.
The contract isn't cheap, but there's value in keeping a veteran with Bellinger's ability.
It's uncertain what he plans to do. There were reports that suggested he'd opt into his deal, but in the past week, there have been multiple conflicting reports.
On Wednesday, he spoke with Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune about his future, saying he hasn't decided just yet.
“I honestly haven’t,” Bellinger said. “You think about it, but at the end of the day, I haven’t really even sat down with my wife and talked about it. And during the season, you just focus on playing, at least for me. I wake up and I’m going to go out and play, and that’s what I focus on. … I honestly have no idea.”
There's a scenario where he wants to win more. Prior to joining the Cubs, Bellinger was on a Los Angeles Dodgers team that was arguably the best in Major League Baseball.
He's already won a World Series, so he might be content with just winning one, but what player doesn't want to win more and get paid at the same time?
Bellinger believes Chicago is good enough, despite the club not showing that during his two years.
“I know we’re good enough, trust me, that’s what’s the frustrating part,” Bellinger said. “I’ve been on good teams, and I know this team is good enough. Throughout a 162-game season, stuff happens and you have to kind of understand how to manage those bumps in the road.”
He'll have some tough decisions to make, and whatever he decides to do, there will be challenges from Chicago's perspective. There's even a scenario where they don't want him back because of the money he'd be owed in 2025.
If he does return, Bellinger is still a valuable player. Perhaps not $27.5 million, but he'd likely get a similar contract if he were to sign a contract with a new team.
Whenever that decision comes, the Cubs need to react to it properly. This is the biggest offseason for the club in a very long time.