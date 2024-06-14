College World Series Star Linked To Chicago Cubs In Mock Draft
The Chicago Cubs have one of the best minor-league systems in baseball. Some scouting services have them with as many as seven Top 100 prospects in the sport.
But it never hurts to keep adding talent, and the College World Series is a prime opportunity for Major League teams to scout.
One player could be of particular interest to the Cubs if Baseball America’s latest mock draft is any indication.
The publication has Chicago selecting Florida State first baseman and outfielder James Tibbs III with the No. 14 overall pick.
Baseball America rates Tibbs No. 3 among the players participating in the CWS, behind only Texas A&M’s Braden Montgomery and Florida’s Jac Caglianone. Montgomery cannot play due to an injury he suffered in Super Regionals.
The left-handed hitting Tibbs is a three-year star for the Seminoles who enters the CWS with the best stat line of his career. He’s slashing .375/.497/.813/1.310 with 28 home runs and 94 RBI.
He also caught the attention of scouts after his play in the Cape Cod League last year, as he hit .299 with six home runs, six doubles and 27 RBI for the Brewster Whitecaps. He was an All-Star, Team MVP and Home Run Derby Champion.
The publication considered him the “best pure hitter” at that stage of their mock draft. It also wrote that while Tibbs may end up being a below-average defender, his bat should more than make up for it.
The Cubs have Michael Busch playing at first base right now. Busch was a top Los Angeles Dodgers prospect whom Chicago traded for in the offseason.
They have gone with college players with its last three picks as last year the Cubs selected Maryland infielder Matt Shaw, who is already playing at Double-A Tennessee.
Before that they went with pitchers.
In 2022 it was Oklahoma right-hander Cade Horton, who reached Triple-A Iowa earlier this season before an injury took him off the field.
In 2021 it was left-hander Jordan Wicks of Kansas State, who is with Chicago's Major League roster and just came off the injured list.