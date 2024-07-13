Confusion ‘Across the Industry’ About Chicago Cubs Deadline Plans
The Chicago Cubs were already a hard team to predict entering their series against the Baltimore Orioles. After sweeping the Orioles, the Cubs are now just 3.0 games out of the third Wild Card spot.
An interesting development, it looks like they might've saved their season. Just a few days ago, it felt like too little, too late, but Chicago somehow made things even more confusing.
The trade deadline poses many challenges. For much of the year, the Cubs haven't shown that they have a roster good enough to win the World Series, which is always the goal.
They have the farm system to land anyone they want, but it's uncertain if that many players will even be available for Chicago.
They don't just need one or two pieces, as this team as a whole could use a massive overhaul. That's uncommon during the trade deadline so that already raises an issue.
And according to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, the industry can't get a feel on what their plans are at the deadline.
"Across the industry, no one is sure if they’ll buy, sell or hold at this year’s trade deadline as they sit 3 1/2 games out of wild-card position with five teams they would have to jump over.
"That said, they know if they upgrade the bullpen and acquire a better offensive catcher, they could be formidable as they do have starting pitching that’s capable of running the table in October. They’ve been linked with the Rockies in a possible deal for catcher Elias Díaz, who will be a free agent after this season."
Cody Bellinger has been a name in trade rumors over recent weeks, and with a player option in the offseason, they could potentially lose him for nothing.
Bowden added that teams have called on him, and they could decide to move him and others if they don't play well after the All-Star break.
"They’ve also listened to teams such as the Phillies, Braves and Mariners who have interest in Cody Bellinger. If they stumble out of the All-Star break, don’t be surprised if they decide to retool for 2025."
Bellinger could be someone they move, but that doesn't mean they won't buy in other areas. If they don't think he's going to stay around, they should trade him.
The Cubs could opt to buy and sell, which is a route that teams decide to take when they're in the middle. Perhaps it'll work out, but there are also risks in doing so.