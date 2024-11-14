Could Chicago Cubs Now Trade For Surplus of Los Angeles Angels Catchers?
The Chicago Cubs will be attempting to upgrade their roster this offseason, but based on them not wanting to go over the luxury tax threshold, it's unclear exactly how they are going to do that.
They could use the financial resources they have to bring in multiple veteran players at positions of need, but without adding a true gamechanger to this team, then they are going to be stuck in the middle of a loaded National League.
Recently, trades have been floated as the Cubs' most likely course of action.
With tons of elite prospects in their pipeline, they could look to offload some of them to get back established players who can help this team win right now.
However, there's a chance Chicago even looks to deal from their Major League roster, with it being reported that both Cody Bellinger and Nico Hoerner could be moved this winter.
Whatever route the Cubs do take, one thing they have to address is their catcher position.
After Miguel Amaya didn't take the next step in his career offensively like expected when he was given the full-time role, there are even more questions about how things will look behind the plate for Chicago going forward.
Someone who was floated as a potential free agent signing was Travis d'Arnaud, but he was quickly scooped up by the Los Angeles Angels that now shrinks the already limited catcher market even further.
Things might not all be bleak for the Cubs, though.
After the Angels brought in d'Arnaud, they also now have a surplus of catchers on their roster, prompting Brett Taylor of Bleacher Report to suggest they could make a trade to land one of them.
"Much more plausible is that the Angels move their other catcher, and that's the guy I'm kinda mulling this morning. That guy is Matt Thaiss, and WAS going to be their veteran-ish complement for [Logan] O'Hoppe, as he has been for big chunks of the last couple seasons. Now a third catcher who doesn't hit well enough to be a true utility guy at other spots, you've got to assume Thaiss is on the trade market ahead of his first turn at arbitration this offseason," he writes.
That's certainly interesting.
It was documented that Chicago tried to trade for Logan O'Hoppe at this past trade deadline, but nothing was ultimately completed.
But now that there are three catchers on their roster, someone is certainly expendable.
O'Hoppe is probably someone the Cubs will call about to see if they can offer something that would now cause Los Angeles to move him, but if they aren't budging on that front, then Matt Thaiss wouldn't be a bad option.
The 29-year-old has played in 245 games during his six seasons with the Angels, and while his slash line of .208/.313/.342 with 22 total homers, 79 RBI and OPS+ of 81 isn't anything to write home about, he would provide the team with a veteran backup to Amaya.
Thaiss is also under club control for the next three years, so he would be a cost controlled asset who could be a placeholder until Chicago is ready to call up their star prospect Moises Ballesteros.
At the very least, this highlights that the Cubs have options, even after they lost out on an ideal catching target already in free agency.