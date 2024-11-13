Chicago Cubs Have Star on Trade Block Amid Need To Improve Roster
When it was announced that Cody Bellinger opted into his player option with the Chicago Cubs, it was uncertain how the front office felt. They said they were happy to have him back, but it might've hurt their chances of improving, given that they could've spent his nearly $30 million contract elsewhere.
Ultimately, the Cubs are to blame for giving Bellinger an opt-out after his first season. If they wanted to have him for only a year, they should've planned accordingly. That wasn't the case, and as a result, he's set to return to Chicago in 2025.
However, that doesn't mean he can't be moved. The Cubs are expected to do whatever it takes to improve their roster this winter, and if that means they have to trade the left-handed slugger, it's a real possibility.
There will be other players on their roster who could be moved, too, including Nico Hoerner.
According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, both players are prime trade candidates this winter.
"Nico Hoerner, second baseman: The Cubs don't have to trade the 27-year-old this winter, but with Matt Shaw big-league-ready, they could use Hoerner to land a starting pitcher. Hoerner's ability to play shortstop as well is appealing to teams interested in middle-infield help. Another Cub available: Cody Bellinger, who opted into a $27.5 million salary for 2025."
Regarding Hoerner, a team around Major League Baseball should be interested in giving him a chance. He isn't a bad Big League player by any means when he's at his best.
For his sake, he's caught in the middle in Chicago, a team that has an above-average farm system and players ready to compete at the highest level.
Bellinger would be the biggest trade candidate for the Cubs, but similar to him, it remains uncertain what his value would be around the league. Given he opted into his contract, that's a decent indication that he didn't expect his market to be as hot as some thought.
That could be an issue for the front office as they seek a potential trade partner. Chicago isn't in a position to get back prospects, either.
They already have one of the best farm systems in Major League Baseball, and it's gotten to the point where they have to focus on the Big League team.
Bellinger is good enough for a club to be willing to trade an existing MLB player for him, making it likely that they'd eventually find a trade partner.
His contract could be an issue, but if a team is desperate to get better, the Cubs should benefit from that.