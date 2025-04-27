Craig Counsell Gives Harsh Statement About Performance of Young Chicago Cubs Pitcher
It's early in the 2025 season, but the Chicago Cubs had a chance to deliver a haymaker on Saturday.
They have gotten off to an incredible start this year in a pressure-packed campaign where it's playoffs or bust for the entire baseball operations group. And with the Philadelphia Phillies reeling on the other side, winning this series could have handicapped another National League contender.
Ben Brown was handed the ball with a chance to make that happen.
Facing his former team after he was traded away in August of 2022, the right-hander had things snowball on him in the top of the fourth inning, giving up multiple hits that resulted in six runs being scored.
It was a tough result, and things like that happen, but for a Cubs team that is searching for a reliable starting rotation following the season-ending surgery of Justin Steele, these types of outings can put Brown on the outside looking in when it comes to his place on the roster.
Manager Craig Counsell said as much with a harsh statement about the youngster's play.
"We need better, frankly,” the skipper said, per Casey Drottar of MLB.com. "There's been some bright spots, and there is clearly some good things there. But 3 2/3, four innings -- fortunately we've had off-days – but during the course of a normal part of [a season], that's going to hurt you."
Chicago had to go to their bullpen early, and if it wasn't for some favorable weather that helped out the pitching staff, things could have been even uglier on the scoreboard.
Brown has had more struggles than positives so far this year, which is concerning.
He looked like a future star for the Cubs last season when he posted a 3.58 ERA across his 15 total outings and eight starts, a figure that would have been even better if he hadn't tried pitching through the neck injury that ultimately ended his year in the month of June.
But with a 6.04 ERA in six outings and five starts this season, he hasn't flashed the high-end stuff he showcased in 2024 outside of one start.
Brown knows he has to be better, so Counsell's words won't hurt his confidence.
"The team needs better out of me, and the bullpen needs a break when they can get it," he said. "Ultimately, I've got to wake up tomorrow and do my best to get out there in six days and give that length that the bullpen needs and the team needs."
Finding ways to have success is part of being a big leaguer, and that's what Counsell needs out of the 25-year-old if he's going to stay in the rotation.