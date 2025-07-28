Cubs Agree to Multi-Year Extension With President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer
The Chicago Cubs ownership must be happy with how things are going this season, as they have just decided to lock up Jed Hoyer for a few more years.
Maddie Lee of Chicago Sun-Times reported on Monday afternoon that the Cubs have agreed on a multi-year extension with Hoyer, the president of baseball operations.
The executive's current contract was set to expire after this season, but a strong 2025 campaign has done enough for the organization to stick on it's current path with Hoyer in charge.
The 51-year-old was originally hired as the general manager back in 2011, and he became the president of baseball operations when he signed his previous contract back in 2020. He has been a part of three World Series-winning squads, including the 2016 team in Chicago.
There was some speculation that the Cubs might go in a different direction after failing to make the postseason since the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign and not having a playoff win since 2017, but they are nearly a lock to make it back there this year.
Hoyer took a massive swing this offseason when they traded away a haul of Isaac Paredes, Hayden Wesneski and top prospect Cam Smith to the Houston Astros for potentially just one year of Kyle Tucker.
But Tucker has shined in a Chicago uniform, and Hoyer will now be able to go all-in on making sure the slugger stays around with his own future set.
This extension also comes just before the 2025 trade deadline, with the expectation that Hoyer will make a few more major moves in the coming days to solidify what should be a World Series-contending roster.
