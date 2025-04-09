Can Cubs Left-Hander Maintain Ace Status After Commanding Last Start?
Justin Steele was locked in for the Chicago Cubs' shoutout win against the Texas Rangers, but does Monday night's performance warrant renewal of his ace status?
In past years, Steele has given his all to the Cubs, averaging a 1.21 WHIP throughout his MLB career. Marked as Chicago's ace, Steele could be the key to the team's success during the 2025 campaign. He pitched seven strong innings against the Rangers, proving that his form is not lost.
This does beg the question: could Steele keep his form moving forward?
With so much baseball left in the season, the Cubs will need to play their cards right in order to keep Steele in the best condition possible. Many can agree that this version of Steele will need to be present in order to compete with the bigger clubs throughout the league.
Leaving the mound with eight strikeouts and no runs allowed through seven full innings had fans buzzing with the potential that the "old Steele" is back. Even in the cold, Steele was fired up on the mound, giving fans a show. Texas really had no chance against Steele's breakout form.
As the season continues, the ace that the fans came to know and love could carry Chicago against heavy-hitting teams.
Steele and the Cubs are currently sitting at No. 1 in the National League Central. Could this be the push Chicago needed to make a play on the 2025 season? Again, there is so much baseball left to be played, but this momentous start speaks volumes about the 2025 Cubs.
Even on the offensive end, the Cubs were firing on all cylinders in the cold weather. Steele rarely had a Rangers player past first base while Chicago had runners stealing bases left and right. By the bottom of the sixth inning, the Cubs broke the game wide open thanks to a single from Ian Happ that brought two runners home.
Steele continued his reign through the seventh inning to total 91 pitches. His rough start was put to bed after this breakout performance, putting some life back into his reputation as an ace. Steele recorded 64 strikes and will face Texas once again on Tuesday night for the second game in their series.
Could Steele top his Monday night performance? We'll have to wait until his next start this weekend.