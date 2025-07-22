Cubs Reportedly Among Teams That Have Already Attempted to Trade for Eugenio Suárez
How aggressive the Chicago Cubs are going to be at this point now less than 10 days away from the MLB trade deadline is becoming anyone's guess.
Heading into the month of July, this was expected to be one of the most urgent teams in making upgrades to put themselves in the best possible position. To this point, though, things have not materialized outside of some rumors.
If the Cubs are going to have the kind of trade season many fans are hoping for, things will have to heat up fast.
One of those hopes is Arizona Diamondbacks superstar third baseman Eugenio Suárez, who Chicago has been connected to over and over again in trade proposals and "best fits" lists since the trade market even started to be discussed.
While the constant rumors ahead of the deadline can be a bit exhausting, Jon Heyman of the New York Post provided a real nugget on Tuesday. Heyman reported that the Cubs along with the Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees are among the teams who have already inquired with Arizona on Suárez.
Though this could be a case of simply doing due dilligence when a great player becomes even potentially available, Chicago being named along with two other corner infield needy teams as having touched base is noteworthy.
The selling status of the Diamondbacks is on hold after they came out of the gate from the All-Star break decently hot; however, it seems most believe that Suárez is going to be traded eventually.
What he actually ends up going for is an entirely different question, and the answer may prove richer than the Cubs are willing to pay. Clearly though, they are doing the work it takes to find out how realistic it is for them to acquire the slugger.
Suárez is slashing .257/.328/.605 with a National League leading 36 home runs and MLB leading 86 RBI through his first 99 games.
He is as valuable a deadline asset as has been seen in a long time, but the fact that he is a rental complicates how much teams are willing to give up and how wise it is to go out and get him.
If Chicago is truly all in as previous reports have indicated, acquiring both Suárez and a starting pitcher -- perhaps in the same trade -- is the best way to put themselves into the World Series favorite category.
Whether or not they are willing to pull that trigger remains to be seen, but clearly they are at least investigating the possibility.
