Cubs Can Land Intriguing Consolation Prize at Trade Deadline in Twins All-Star
The Chicago Cubs, for months, have been expected to be one of the most aggressive teams at the trade deadline after their dominant first half.
With a chance to contend for a World Series this year and a potentially limited window depending on what happens with Kyle Tucker this winter, they have every reason to go for it right now.
The Cubs are in need of starting pitching, however they keep on getting linked to the top available deadline prize in Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Eugenio Suárez who is expected to be dealt to the highest bidder in the midst of his incredible season.
Sure, Chicago would love to land Suárez and have him in the lineup for the rest of the season, however an intriguing backup plan could be emerging if they don't want to sell the farm for a rental player.
In an article this week about the deadline plans for several teams, prominent baseball insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required) wrote that the Minnesota Twins could have an alternative to offer teams unable to land Suárez in All-Star utility man Willi Castro.
"Castro is a logical backup plan for the Seattle Mariners and other teams pursuing Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez," Rosenthal wrote.
Castro certainly does not have anywhere near the power of Suárez, however he does offer significantly more versatility and can play just about anywhere he's asked. He would be a major upgrade off the bench from the likes of Justin Turner and Vidal Bruján while also providing a solid bat.
Slashing .257/.347/.431 with 10 home runs and 27 RBI through 79 games, Castro is a better offensive player than Matt Shaw right now and can hit from both sides of the plate.
Using him as a matchup-dependent alternative to the rookie could be extremely advantageous for the Cubs.
Like Suárez, Castro is likely a rental given the fact that he is a free agent after the season. Unlike Suárez, though, he is not going to cost a premium package of prospects in return, given it seems Minnesota has no real reason to hold onto him, and there likely won't be a major bidding war.
If landing the big fish of the deadline becomes unrealistic -- which it likely is -- someone like Castro can absolutely provide this team a significant boost down the stretch and put them in a better spot by the time October rolls around.
For more Cubs news, head over to Cubs On SI.