Inside The Cubs

Cubs Could Look Within Division To Bolster Rotation Both This Year and Beyond

Could the Chicago Cubs seek within the NL Central to put their starting rotation in a better position after the deadline?

Anders Pryor

Jul 22, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller (23) delivers a pitch against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at PNC Park.
Jul 22, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller (23) delivers a pitch against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at PNC Park. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Cubs are one of many teams that will try to bolster their starting rotation for the postseason. The deeper into the playoffs teams go, the longer the series get and the more important the quality of your healthy arms becomes.

More News: Cubs Have Clear Top Priority Heading Into MLB Trade Deadline

The Cubs have had solid starting pitching all season, but it could never hurt to add more. Thankfully, there are solid starting arms on the market who could not only help Chicago for the rest of 2025 but for the remainder of what it believes is the team's competitive window.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter released his list of the "Top 25 Non-Rental Targets at 2025 MLB Trade Deadline" on Wednesday morning, and Pittsburgh Pirates starter Mitch Keller was at the top of the list. His current contract goes until 2028 and could be a valuable asset for the Cubs now and in the future.

More News: Cubs Have 'Checked In' With Royals for Pitching Ahead of Trade Deadline

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller throwing a baseball in a black uniform.
Jul 8, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller (23) pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

"With Paul Skenes anchoring the staff, Bubba Chandler knocking on the door and more young pitching talent on the way, it makes sense that the Pirates would consider offloading the final three years and $55.7 million of Keller's contract in an effort to bolster a bad offense," Reuter writes.

"The 29-year-old is good enough to be part of a contender's playoff rotation, and his remaining contract is a bargain relative to market value, making him the most valuable non-rental trade chip on the market this summer."

Keller has a solid 3.53 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in 2025 with 97 strikeouts. According to Baseball Savant, his BB% rate is in the 86th percentile, meaning he rarely walks batters. Chicago's starting rotation ranks first in walks per nine innings, so Keller's style of pitching would fit right in with the identity of the guys already there.

More News: Cubs Sign Veteran Reliever To Bolster Depth Before Trade Deadline

Jameson Taillon went on the IL with a calf strain at the start of the month, leaving the depth of the rotation vulnerable. Keller would be a solid fit and add another depth piece to keep nightmare lineups like the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, and Philadelphia Phillies at bay come time for the postseason.

For more Cubs news, head over to Cubs On SI.

Published
Anders Pryor
ANDERS PRYOR

Anders Pryor is an MLB writer and contributor at On SI a part of the Sports Illustrated network. He graduated from Villanova University with a degree in Journalism and spent his senior year interning with the sports desk at the Philadelphia Inquirer. Anders loves spending his free time running in the park and being with friends.

Home/News