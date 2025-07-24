Cubs Could Look Within Division To Bolster Rotation Both This Year and Beyond
The Chicago Cubs are one of many teams that will try to bolster their starting rotation for the postseason. The deeper into the playoffs teams go, the longer the series get and the more important the quality of your healthy arms becomes.
The Cubs have had solid starting pitching all season, but it could never hurt to add more. Thankfully, there are solid starting arms on the market who could not only help Chicago for the rest of 2025 but for the remainder of what it believes is the team's competitive window.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter released his list of the "Top 25 Non-Rental Targets at 2025 MLB Trade Deadline" on Wednesday morning, and Pittsburgh Pirates starter Mitch Keller was at the top of the list. His current contract goes until 2028 and could be a valuable asset for the Cubs now and in the future.
"With Paul Skenes anchoring the staff, Bubba Chandler knocking on the door and more young pitching talent on the way, it makes sense that the Pirates would consider offloading the final three years and $55.7 million of Keller's contract in an effort to bolster a bad offense," Reuter writes.
"The 29-year-old is good enough to be part of a contender's playoff rotation, and his remaining contract is a bargain relative to market value, making him the most valuable non-rental trade chip on the market this summer."
Keller has a solid 3.53 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in 2025 with 97 strikeouts. According to Baseball Savant, his BB% rate is in the 86th percentile, meaning he rarely walks batters. Chicago's starting rotation ranks first in walks per nine innings, so Keller's style of pitching would fit right in with the identity of the guys already there.
Jameson Taillon went on the IL with a calf strain at the start of the month, leaving the depth of the rotation vulnerable. Keller would be a solid fit and add another depth piece to keep nightmare lineups like the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, and Philadelphia Phillies at bay come time for the postseason.
