Cubs Sign Veteran Reliever To Bolster Depth Before Trade Deadline
One things teams like the Chicago Cubs are trying to do before the upcoming trade deadline is add as much depth as possible without having to give up assets.
They did that by signing Zach Pop to a minor league deal, according to Tommy Birch of The Des Moines Register.
Pop, a seventh-round pick back in 2017 by the Los Angeles Dodgers, has pitched in 163 Major League games and owns an ERA of 4.88 across 162 1/3 innings pitched.
His last stint was with the New York Mets this season, which was his second team in 2025. His time in the Big Apple didn't go well, with him getting designated for assignment after his lone outing where he gave up three earned runs on five hits in 1 1/3 innings pitched.
After he cleared waivers, Pop decided to become a free agent instead of accepting an outright assignment to the Mets' Triple-A affiliate.
While the 28-year-old isn't a game-changing addition for the Cubs by any means, what he does give them is depth with big league experience in their minor league system.
Chicago will likely be looking to tweak a few things before he gets called up.
Pop's best season came in 2022 when he posted a 3.60 ERA across 18 outings with the Miami Marlins before he finished that campaign with a 1.89 ERA across 17 outings following his trade to the Toronto Blue Jays.
During that year he had elite control, but since then, he's been above the league average in walk rate.
The Cubs will be looking to fix something with his delivery, and if they can, they have added someone with over 160 games of Major League experience to their bullpen without giving up any assets.
