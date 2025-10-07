Cubs Fall Victim To Record-Setting Performance By Brewers Rookie Jacob Misiorowski
The Chicago Cubs got off to an incredibly hot start in Game 2 of the NLDS against the Milwaukee Brewers. Down 1-0 in the series, their offense came alive in the top of the first inning, scoring three runs.
It was exactly what the team needed to bounce back after a 9-3 loss in the first game of the series. Alas, the good vibes didn’t last very long.
The Cubs no longer held the lead when they came up to bat for a second time. The Brewers responded with three runs of their own, tying the game. Their offensive production was just beginning, while Chicago went silent again.
Milwaukee’s pitching staff shut down the Cubs’ offense for the final eight innings of the game. Not a single run was scored, with Chicago ultimately losing 7-3 and heading back to Wrigley Field down 2-0 in the best-of-five set.
Part of the reason why the Cubs were shut down was that they had no answer for Brewers rookie phenom, Jacob Misiorowski. He was the second pitcher Pat Murphy called upon out of the bullpen, and he came out on fire.
Jacob Misiorowski made MLB history at the Cubs' expense
The bright lights of the MLB postseason had zero effect on him. He was ready for the moment, and if anything, it fired him up, enabling him to take his performance to another level.
Misiorowski worked three innings, striking out four batters. Only three base runners were allowed, issuing two walks and allowing one hit. What people are going to remember most from his playoff debut is the historic amount of heat he was bringing on the mound.
MORE: The Moments That Doomed The Cubs In NLDS Game 2 vs Brewers
As shared by Sarah Langs of MLB.com, the hard-throwing righty recorded 31 pitches of at least 100 mph. That is the most in a single postseason game in the Statcast era, dating back to 2008.
12 of those pitches clocked in at 102+ mph. That is also a single-game record and already puts him in a tie with Mason Miller for second all-time. Aroldis Chapman is the current leader with 61 pitches at that speed.
On seven occasions, he reached 103 mph. That is also the second most, with only Chapman ahead of him again, with 15.
That kind of heat is incredibly difficult for any team to catch up to, even when a team is locked in and on fire and producing. Chicago is on the opposite end of the spectrum, as their struggles are only heightened by the elite velocity Misiorowski is throwing.
He certainly isn't someone the Cubs want to see take the mound again given how little success they generated against him.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News