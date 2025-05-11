Cubs Have Choices Ahead to Alleviate Incredible Talent Pipeline Logjam
The Cubs' NL Central lead is currently being threatened by the red-hot Cardinals, but Chicago's stacked lineup can hold them off and meet their preseason expectations as a heavy favorite to win the division.
Chicago has asserted itself as an offensive superpower through the early part of the 2025 season, ranking in the top five in home runs (58), runs (231), slugging percentage (.443), OPS (.777), stolen bases (49), triples (9), and walks drawn (158) thanks to an All-Star lineup.
Kyle Tucker (.276/.387/.545), Michael Busch (.268/.363/.512), Pete Crow-Armstrong (.265/.305/.523), and Carson Kelly (.333/.472.739) have been some of the best hitters in the league, with Kelly looking to be possibly the best offseason addition with his jaw-dropping slash line. While not a qualified hitter, Kelly has added fuel to the bottom of the Cubs' lineup.
Chicago's batting order has few holes to this point, with their most concerning performance coming from Dansby Swanson (.240/.298/.455), who has always graded out as an above-average defender. Meanwhile, the Cubs have five Top-100 prospects on the offensive side of the ball chomping at the bit at Triple-A Iowa.
Which Cubs Prospects are Waiting in Wings?
Matt Shaw, listed as the No. 16 prospect in all of baseball by MLB.com, made the Cubs' Opening Day roster after presenting himself as the plug for Chicago's last hole in the lineup at the hot corner.
Shaw's first MLB stint fell below expectations after tearing up Minor League Baseball in less than a season's worth of games between 2023 and 2024 and he was optioned back to Iowa to leadoff for one of the best Triple-A lineups in baseball.
The newly-promoted Cade Horton was at No. 46 on MLB.com's list and is followed by three top-tier outfield prospects and a potential franchise catcher. Owen Cassie (48), Moisés Ballesteros (63), James Triantos (67), and Kevin Alcántara (84) have all made a case to be pieces at the Major League level, but there is currently nowhere to stick them in Chicago's star-studded outfield or catching tandem that has produced a .286/.367/.571 slash line.
Right now, these prospects have nowhere to go in the system. Their positions are occupied by productive veterans trying to end Chicago's four-season streak of missing the postseason. The Cubs could hang onto them, reasoning that some of those options may be gone next season.
Or, Chicago could have the perfect remedy to repair its injury-riddled starting rotation by shipping off some of those prospects. That would alleviate the logjam, potentially place the Cubs in a whole different tier than their rivals in the NL Central and solidify their early-season pace to compete for a pennant.
Those choices will become evident in coming weeks.