Cubs Have Proven They Should Be Much Improved in This One Area After Strong Spring
There are two more weeks left of spring training, and March is a time for fans to feel optimistic about their clubs. This year, Chicago Cubs fans have to be over the moon with their team’s performance, leading Major League Baseball in a myriad of categories.
The Cubs have an 11-4 record so far this spring. While that means little in the grand scheme of things, it's still impressive to see the team produce so many wins. The Cubs' offense has been tearing the cover off the ball this spring, currently ranking first in runs scored (126), team batting average (.309) and on-base percentage (.387), and second in slugging percentage (.491). The next best team in MLB for batting average is the New York Yankees, trailing the Cubs by 28 points at .281.
Examining the projected opening day roster of 13 position players, these numbers change only slightly.
Behind the plate, the Cubs have solid options with Miguel Amaya, who has been dominating spring pitching with a slash line of .524/.545/.905 and an OPS of 1.450 in 21 at-bats. His backup, 24-year-old Carson Kelley, is also producing well, boasting a line of .438/.526/.813 with an OPS of 1.339 in 16 at-bats.
As a group, the infield is performing well with a slash line of .308/.390/.436 and an OPS of .826, led by first baseman Michael Busch. Busch, who known for his power but is showing improved contact, with a slash line of .464/.516/.714 and an OPS of 1.230.
These fantastic numbers are particularly noteworthy given that Dansby Swanson, the leader of the infield, has yet to find his rhythm, hitting just .208 in 24 at-bats. Swanson is too talented not to bounce back from what could be considered a down 2024.
The outfield, much like the infield, has also been productive, posting a combined slash line of .279/.361/.490 with an OPS of .851. Leading the way is Pete Crow-Armstrong, who has burst out of the gates. Sometimes, a number change and another year of MLB at-bats can make all the difference.
It's worth noting that the strong numbers have come without significant contributions from the outfield's top player Kyle Tucker. Adopting a veteran's approach to spring training, Tucker, in 24 at-bats, has managed just one hit, which was a home run.
Keep an eye on right fielder Kevin Alcántara. While Crow-Armstrong and Matt Shaw get most of the attention among young prospects, Alcántara, rated as the sixth-best prospect in the Cubs’ organization, is poised for a breakout year in his second season of MLB at-bats.
Some may dismiss spring training performance as inconsequential, but the Cubs’ lineup is shaping up to be quite formidable. The projected batting lineup includes left fielder Ian Happ, right fielder Kyle Tucker, designated hitter Seiya Suzuki, first baseman Michael Busch, shortstop Dansby Swanson, center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, third baseman Matt Shaw, catcher Miguel Amaya and second baseman Jon Berti.