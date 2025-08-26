Cubs Heading in Wrong Direction of Most Recent MLB Farm System Rankings
The Chicago Cubs came into the 2025 MLB season with one of the most highly-regarded farm systems in baseball.
There were a lot of incredibly talented young players knocking on the door of the Major Leagues ready to showcase what they have. Their top prospect, Matt Shaw, was on the roster Opening Day as the starting third baseman. He had his struggle early on but has begun to really figure things out at the plate, already looking like a premier power bat at the hot corner.
Starting pitcher Cade Horton, their best prospect on the mound, also debuted this year. His contributions have been major, especially with their struggles in the rotation. He has emerged as a legitimate No. 3 with upside behind Shota Imanaga and Matthew Boyd, helping overcome the loss of Justin Steele.
With both of them graduating from prospect status, it isn’t all too surprising that the Cubs are heading in the wrong direction in the most recent farm system power rankings put together by Kiley McDaniel of ESPN. In the preseason, Chicago was ranked No. 10. Now, they are barely holding onto a top 20 spot, coming in at No. 19.
Cubs Suffer Drop in Farm System Rankings With Graduations
Shaw and Horton have followed the graduations of center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, first baseman Michael Busch, starting pitcher Ben Brown, and relief pitchers Jordan Wicks and Daniel Palencia doing the same in 2024.
Another glimpse of the future was shared when catcher/first baseman Moises Ballesteros and outfielders Kevin Alcantara and Owen Caissie making their debuts. While Ballesteros and Alcantara made cameos, Caissie looks here to stay.
This is still a strong farm system despite their drop in the rankings. Ballesteros, Caissie, shortstop Jefferson Rojas and right-handed pitcher Jaxon Wiggins are all top 100 prospects in the sport. Alcantara has been on that list previously and there are some intriguing new additions who could make their way there down the road.
“I liked their recent draft crop, led by RF Ethan Conrad, LF Josiah Hartshorn, CF Kane Kepley, and RHP Kaleb Wing, and think there's enough talent at the lower levels to make a next wave of talent,” McDaniel wrote.
The pressure could be on some of those young outfielders, especially Caissie, in 2026. If the team is unable to bring back Kyle Tucker, there is going to be a massive void to fill in their lineup. Even with his concerning recent slump, the All-Star outfielder is going to break the bank with his contract this upcoming offseason.
