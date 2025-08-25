Cubs Rookie Sensation Cade Horton Now Favorite For Prestigious NL Award
The Chicago Cubs are a legitimate contender in the National League and when they are at their best, look like they could make an actual championship push this year.
Fans were frustrated at last month's trade deadline when Jed Hoyer did not do a ton to address the teams depth in the starting rotation to try to go all in this year, and it's understandable why. World Series windows do not come around often, and if the Cubs miss on theirs, pitching will likely be a reason as to why.
One of the reasons Chicago may have felt comfortable enough to stand pat though may be on the cusp of winning an extremely prestigious honor.
Cade Horton Now Favored For NL Rookie of the Year Award
Cubs rookie right-hander Cade Horton has been an absolutely massive revelation for this staff, and it could even be argued he has been the best pitcher on the team. At long last, the rest of baseball is starting to take notice too including the gambling markets, as the youngster has become the favorite to win the National League Rookie of the Year award according to DraftKings.
With a 2.88 ERA on the season along with an 8-4 record, 1.164 WHIP and an ERA+ of 132, Horton has exceeded expectations and proven that he is someone Chicago can count on. The second half of the year though, he has been on another level.
Over his last seven starts since the All-Star break, Horton has pitched to an absolutely absurd 0.49 ERA and 0.78 WHIP, allowing an opposing batting average of just .144. With a 5-1 record and 34 strikeouts compared to just 11 walks in 37 innings pitched, the 24-year-old is helping the team win games at a much quicker rate than anyone expected.
Given the fact he is a rookie and already had a Tommy John surgery in college, Horton is still very much on an innings limit. With each passing day though, he is proving not just to be a fun story as a rookie helping a playoff team, but a legitimate future ace who can be given the ball and help the Cubs grab a victory.
If Horton continues to dominate for the remainder of the regular season, the award is going to become a formality more so than anything. More importantly, Chicago will lock up their playoff spot and potentially have a shot to re-establish supremacy within the division.
