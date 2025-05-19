Cubs in Competition With Dodgers to Trade for Veteran Third Baseman
It was clear this offseason that the Chicago Cubs were going all in on making the playoffs.
They made an aggressive move to acquire superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker in a winter blockbuster, and they didn't stop there when they decided to trade for closer Ryan Pressly in another notable deal.
But following those additions, there seemed to be some internal dialogue about what other areas of the roster needed to be upgraded to truly put themselves into contender status, and that resulted in them going after Alex Bregman.
Ultimately, the Cubs didn't do enough to land the two-time World Series champion with him signing a short-term contract with the Boston Red Sox, however, they felt like they had a solid backup plan with star prospect Matt Shaw ready for his Major League debut.
As it turns out, that wasn't the case.
Shaw struggled mightily during the early portion of the year, slashing just .172/.294/.241 with one homer, three RBI and 18 strikeouts to 10 walks in 58 at-bats across his 18 games, prompting Chicago to send him down to Triple-A Iowa on April 15.
There's a chance the star prospect could get called back up at some point since he's been on fire as of late, but it also sounds like the front office is looking at a veteran option to man the hot corner for them.
"Several teams, including the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers, are closely monitoring Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon in case he's traded this summer," reported Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
Adding someone like Ryan McMahon would be an interesting acquisition.
Currently, the slugger is struggling in 2025 with a slash line of just .209/.330/.379 entering play on Sunday. And while he has hit six homers and driven in 11 runs, there are always questions about how a Colorado Rockies player is going to translate to playing in Wrigley Field.
The other part of that report is interesting, as well.
The Cubs have battled the Los Angeles Dodgers for multiple players the past couple of offseasons, coming up short in the pursuit of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki and Tanner Scott.
There's a chance the Rockies decide to keep McMahon, too, something that would be questionable on the surface since they should be in full teardown mode to get back any asset they possibly can.
Still, it's notable that a prominent MLB insider is reporting Chicago is eyeing a third baseman as a potential deadline deal.